The 6 seconds that swung the 2020 Commonwealth Cup in Virginia Tech’s favor

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert wasn’t going to lose another footrace.

Herbert got an earful from his teammates when he was brought down from behind on a 57-yard run in a win earlier this season over Boston College. It was his second longest run of the season at the time, but the consensus on the sidelines was that the speedy Herbert should have scored a touchdown on the play.

They weren’t shy about reminding Herbert about it either.

“I promised the guys that I wouldn’t get caught again,” Herbert said, on Saturday night.

That promise was on his mind when he saw a huge hole open up along the offensive line on Saturday night in the Commonwealth Cup with Tech holding onto a slim 13-7 advantage. Herbert made it the second level and found another gear that left nearly the entire Cavaliers secondary in the dust.

“That was actually the fastest I’ve seen him run all year,” Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson said.

Herbert went 76 yards for the score in less than six seconds — that was the total length of the scoring drive — and the Hokies never looked back as they recaptured the Commonwealth Cup in a 33-15 win.