The 6 seconds that swung the 2020 Commonwealth Cup in Virginia Tech’s favor

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert wasn’t going to lose another footrace.
Herbert got an earful from his teammates when he was brought down from behind on a 57-yard run in a win earlier this season over Boston College. It was his second longest run of the season at the time, but the consensus on the sidelines was that the speedy Herbert should have scored a touchdown on the play.
They weren’t shy about reminding Herbert about it either.
“I promised the guys that I wouldn’t get caught again,” Herbert said, on Saturday night.
That promise was on his mind when he saw a huge hole open up along the offensive line on Saturday night in the Commonwealth Cup with Tech holding onto a slim 13-7 advantage. Herbert made it the second level and found another gear that left nearly the entire Cavaliers secondary in the dust.
“That was actually the fastest I’ve seen him run all year,” Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson said.
Herbert went 76 yards for the score in less than six seconds — that was the total length of the scoring drive — and the Hokies never looked back as they recaptured the Commonwealth Cup in a 33-15 win.
"I didn't know how long it took him,” Fuente said, with a laugh. “I just know he hasn't gotten caught very many times in those situations this year. It was really nice this year to have somebody that could finish those off. We have talked multiple times about making the unblocked hats miss and finishing the long run, he was able to do that on multiple occasions."
Herbert also had a 39-yard run on Tech’s opening drive to give him 16 plays of 20-yard or more this season, which is the second most in the FBS.
The running back ended up with 162 rushing yards while averaging 8.1 yards a carry against a Virginia rushing defense that came into the game ranked No. 24 in the country. The Cavaliers held four opponents to less than 100 yards this season and just last week limited Boston College to minus 7 yards on the ground.
It was Herbert’s sixth 100-yard game this season (and ninth of his career) and gave him 1,182 rushing yards on the season (7.7 yards per carry). It was Herbert’s best performance since he tweaked his hamstring and didn’t get a carry against Liberty in early November.
“I just wanted to get back to being able to help the team as best I could,” Herbert said. “Just really getting back to help the team and offense anyway I can and getting healthy.”
It was a particularly special moment for Herbert, a Kansas grad transfer, who picked up his first win in a rivalry game at the collegiate level.
“It was fun,” Herbert said. “Guys jumping around, chippiness, a lot of energy, a lot of emotion...so just being able to get it done and get the Cup back home and celebrate with my brothers is something I’ve never experienced before.”
It also could be one of Herbert’s final collegiate memories. Herbert was invited to the Senior Bowl last week and participated in Senior Day activities before Saturday’s game. Herbert hasn’t closed the door on returning to Blacksburg, but given the success he’s had this season it’s entirely possible he leaves for the NFL.
“Not 100 percent yet,” Herbert said. “I’m going to talk it over with my parents, talk it over with the coaches but that’s something we’ll talk about.”
