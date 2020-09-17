The ACC reschedules Virginia Tech game against Virginia for December

BLACKSBURG — The ACC announced a new date for this year's Commonwealth Cup on Thursday.

Virginia Tech will host Virginia on Lane Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12. A kickoff time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The game was scheduled to be played on Sept. 19, but the Hokies were forced to cancel the game with what athletic director Whit Babcock said was a significant number of players sidelined due to COVID-19 (a combination of positive cases and players quarantining from contact tracing).

It will be the first ever December matchup between the programs.

Babcock said all options were on the table when he spoke about rescheduling the game last week.

"We would settle for any date, and that one at the end of the season would shape up nicely," Babcock said. "If there’s a way we could do it earlier, we would like that, too."