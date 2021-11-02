The best game of Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale’s career came at a good time for the Hokies

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale nodded his head when asked after Saturday’s 26-17 win over Georgia Tech if he had just played his best game.

“Yeah,” Tisdale said.

He filled up the box score with 12 tackles (eight solo), 2.5 tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry. The win was what mattered to the fourth-year linebacker so he shrugged off the stats and moved on.

Tech coach Justin Fuente spent a little more time discussing the impact Tisdale had on Monday after reviewing film of his performance.

“He did play well,” Fuente said. “He played really well. And was our defensive player of the week. He should be proud of that performance.”

Pro Football Focus, an analytics site, graded Tisdale’s performance out at 88.5, a career-high for the linebacker. They had him playing 52 of the team’s 56 defensive snaps and he was strong in coverage allowing only four yards on three completions.

Tisdale now leads the team with 65 tackles (33 solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. He’s third on the defense with 487 snaps, only trailing Nasir Peoples and Chamarri Conner.