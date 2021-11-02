The best game of Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale’s career came at a good time for the Hokies

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale nodded his head when asked after Saturday’s 26-17 win over Georgia Tech if he had just played his best game.
“Yeah,” Tisdale said.
He filled up the box score with 12 tackles (eight solo), 2.5 tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry. The win was what mattered to the fourth-year linebacker so he shrugged off the stats and moved on.
Tech coach Justin Fuente spent a little more time discussing the impact Tisdale had on Monday after reviewing film of his performance.
“He did play well,” Fuente said. “He played really well. And was our defensive player of the week. He should be proud of that performance.”
Pro Football Focus, an analytics site, graded Tisdale’s performance out at 88.5, a career-high for the linebacker. They had him playing 52 of the team’s 56 defensive snaps and he was strong in coverage allowing only four yards on three completions.
Tisdale now leads the team with 65 tackles (33 solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. He’s third on the defense with 487 snaps, only trailing Nasir Peoples and Chamarri Conner.
He’s played almost 100 more snaps than fellow linebacker Dax Hollifield since he stays on the field in Tech’s dime package. The Hokies sub in an extra defensive back (usually a corner) for Hollifield and they keep Tisdale thanks to his coverage skills. The formation is most commonly used on third and long.
Tisdale, who started his high school career at defensive back, has enjoyed expanding his repertoire.
“Me and Coach Ham (defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton), we be joking about it,” Tisdale said, earlier this season. “Like, hey, you always talked about being a DB. So it’s just like me being an extra DB. I enjoy it. We had to learn it throughout fall camp. I called it throughout the season. So I enjoy that package.”
Fuente said Tisdale’s development the last two years has been “fun to watch.” The coaching staff knew he would be ready to slide into a starting role this season and spent the offseason talking up a new found maturity sparked by the birth of his son last fall.
Tisdale is now firmly entrenched as a team leader and playing like one.
“I think the key for him is to continue to try to strive for that type of production each and every week,” Fuente said. “...Now the challenge for him is to stack another one on top of that.”