‘The best time of year’: Virginia Tech football announces spring practice schedule

One notable thing missing from the schedule Fuente outlined is the team’s annual spring game. The exhibition was canceled last year, and fans might have to wait until 2022 for it to return given Virginia’s current state guidelines.

Virginia increased the number of people allowed at outdoor entertainment venues at the start of to a 30% limit, but that’s capped at 1,000 people.

“It depends on so many things, from the state government to what our university wants to do,” Fuente said. “We’ve already announced that our graduation will not be in person. So there are just a lot of balls that are up in the air for how all that stuff will play out, quite honestly.”

Tech has a few key positions battles to settle — the Hokies have eight scholarship running backs looking competing to replace Khalil Herbert, multiple starting spots on the offensive line up for grabs and a Divine Deablo-sized hole in the secondary — but Fuente’s main focus is making sure the practices are productive in a way they haven’t been since before the pandemic.