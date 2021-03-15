‘The best time of year’: Virginia Tech football announces spring practice schedule

BLACKSBURG — It’s time for Virginia Tech to punch in.
Tech coach Justin Fuente announced the team’s spring practice schedule on Monday less than 24 hours before they were set to open camp. The Hokies will practice three times a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — for five weeks.
“We need these chances to improve and coach and experiment a little bit and really just get out on the field and practice,” Fuente said. “Last year was obviously missing spring ball and fall camp being what it was, we didn't have a lot of time to bring people along, young players or inexperienced players. I'm excited, this is always the best time of year.”
Fuente kept a lid on the team’s spring practice schedule in recent weeks in case they had to push the start of camp back given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech was one of three ACC teams that didn’t get a spring practice in last year. The Hokies will still adhere to the social distancing guidelines it put in place for practices in the fall along with modified COVID-testing protocols.
“We’ve been in pretty good shape throughout the winter time,” Fuente said. “We know things can change quickly. Hopefully we’ll stay the course and be able to have a good, productive spring.”
One notable thing missing from the schedule Fuente outlined is the team’s annual spring game. The exhibition was canceled last year, and fans might have to wait until 2022 for it to return given Virginia’s current state guidelines.
Virginia increased the number of people allowed at outdoor entertainment venues at the start of to a 30% limit, but that’s capped at 1,000 people.
“It depends on so many things, from the state government to what our university wants to do,” Fuente said. “We’ve already announced that our graduation will not be in person. So there are just a lot of balls that are up in the air for how all that stuff will play out, quite honestly.”
Tech has a few key positions battles to settle — the Hokies have eight scholarship running backs looking competing to replace Khalil Herbert, multiple starting spots on the offensive line up for grabs and a Divine Deablo-sized hole in the secondary — but Fuente’s main focus is making sure the practices are productive in a way they haven’t been since before the pandemic.
"We were just hanging on,” Fuente said, of practicing last fall. “We couldn't field a practice. In fall camp, we didn't have anybody out at practice. It was kind of sad. We got no spring ball last year. We haven't done it in some time. I'm not saying it's anybody's fault, but we have to recalibrate for what's an acceptable practice. Hopefully things are more normal."
He called it a “huge point of emphasis” and said players will have to hold each other accountable as well.
“I definitely think we are going to have to concentrate on it,” Burmeister said. "The fall was kind of weird, the whole COVID thing and practice was not intense as we like it to be. We can’t really fall back into that flow. We have to be, really as a team, be concentrated and pump each other up. The coaches can only do so much, we are the ones out there bringing the energy.”
Tech will open spring camp with most hands on deck as well.
Fuente listed a pair of walk-ons — linebacker Matt Johnson (torn ACL) and defensive lineman Nigel Simmons (shoulder) — as the only players who won’t be able to practice this spring at all.
There will also be a handful of players limited in practice while they rehab injuries, a list that includes wide receivers Jaden Payoute and Kaleb Smith.
“We’ll at least find a way to get work for a lot of those guys, I think,” Fuente said.