The College of Charleston beats Virginia Tech in Charleston Classic final

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team played another close game in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

But this time, the Hokies lost.

Despite trailing by seven points with less than six minutes left, The College of Charleston beat the Hokies 77-75 in the Charleston Classic final at TD Arena.

“It pisses me off so bad I can’t breathe,” Hokies coach Mike Young said of the loss. “But my team fought. I’ve got a good outfit again — and I thought I did. I’m more convinced of it now after three games down here.”

The Hokies (5-1), who led by eight points with less than eight minutes left, lost to a Colonial Athletic Association team for the first time since a December 2007 loss at Old Dominion.

“It takes a whole game to put away a good team. And I thought at times we kind of got complacent,” said Tech point guard Sean Pedulla, who had 17 points.

“When we’re up seven or eight and you have a couple possessions to put the game away, … we just really haven’t been able to [do that] recently,” said teammate Hunter Cattoor, who also had 17 points.

Cattoor made a layup with 31 seconds left to tie the game at 75. The Cougars called timeout with 24.4 seconds left.

Backup guard Pat Robinson III (14 points) drove and put up a shot over Justyn Mutts near the paint with three seconds left to give the Cougars the 77-75 lead.

“Beating a Power Five team like that, on our home floor, and just for the Charleston Classic championship, it means a lot,” Robinson said.

Reserve center Mylyjael Poteat was initially guarding Robinson on that possession. But Robinson got by him, so Mutts came over to help.

“I look back, did I have the … wrong matchup on that last possession? I don’t know,” Young said. “That’s on me — we had Mylyjael on [Robinson]. And [Robinson], out of his left hand, got the basket.”

“We worked on that play at the shootaround this morning,” Cougars coach Pat Kelsey said. “He gets going to his left hand, he can score with the best of them. Just create an open lane. … [Mutts] kind of shifted down, but Pat already had an angle and just made a shot that he’s going to tell his grandkids about.”

Darius Maddox missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

The Cougars (5-1) played the game on their home court. The game will count as a road loss, not as a neutral-site loss, on Tech’s NET rankings resume.

The game was played in front of a loud, capacity, pro-Cougars crowd at the 5,100-seat TD Arena.

“The energy that the crowd gave us, it was electric,” Kelsey said. “We had an advantage in this tournament, let’s be real. We had a home game.”

The Cougars had advanced to the final of this tournament for the first time. They were in the field for the first time in six years.

“Not what you would sign up for, but I knew it was their year to be in it,” Young said of the final turning out to be a road game. “They earned their way in [to the final], so here we are.”

Tech had beaten ODU by four points and Penn State by two points to advance to the final.

“This one will help us,” Young said. “I had some concerns — nothing egregious, nothing glaring — after our first three games. … I needed to see some heat on their backside and see how they would respond — the new guys, [and] Maddox and Pedulla in different roles.

“Three games here, … we saw a number of different situations, we played three good ball teams and I’m more convinced now than when we began the trek to the Low Country about our team’s toughness, our team’s resolve and our team’s ability to win a number of games.”

The Cougars shot 50.8% from the field.

The Cougars sank eight 3-pointers to Tech’s six. The Cougars were 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.

Tech lost despite shooting 61.3% from the field in the second half.

“We played well enough to win,” Young said.

Young was whistled for a technical foul in the first half, when Tech trailed by as many as 13 points.

Down 40-34 with 18:24 to go, Tech went on an 11-0 run to grab a 45-40 lead.

Pedulla later sank a 3-pointer to extend the Tech lead to 66-59 with 6:12 to go.

But the Cougars scored seven straight points to tie the game.

“That was the flip. That’s where you put it away,” Young said. “We didn’t do it.”

Cattoor turned the ball over on a bad pass during that run. Young called the turnover “atrocious.”

Pedulla made a jumper and later drained two free throws to give Tech a 70-66 lead with 3:34 left. But the Cougars scored seven straight points to grab a 73-70 lead.

After Cattoor made a 3-pointer, Ante Brzovic (15 points) made a layup to give the Cougars a 75-73 lead with 41.9 seconds to go.

Mutts had 16 points for Tech, while Grant Basile added 12 points.