SEATTLE — For the first time in school history, a Virginia Tech basketball team is heading to the Final Four.

Members of the Virginia Tech women's basketball team donned Final Four hats during their on-court celebration and also wore them at their postgame press conference after beating Ohio State 84-74 in an Elite Eight game of the NCAA tournament Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

The top-seeded Hokies (31-4), who had reached the Elite Eight for the first time, will now play in the Final Four for the first time.

"It means everything, especially just with this group," Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley said. "We all come from different places, but this year we came together because we all wanted the same thing. And it's so nice to be at this spot. But we know that we don't want to be done, either, yet because we have so much fun playing together.

"That's what we talked about at one point in a timeout. We just said that we didn't want this to be our last game because we love each other so much and we have fun playing."

The Hokies, who led the entire second half Monday, will carry a 15-game winning streak into their meeting with third-seeded LSU (32-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Dallas.

Some very good teams were not able to advance to the Final Four this year, including two No. 1 seeds and three No. 2 seeds. But the Hokies lived up to the first No. 1 seed in their history.

"We just wanted it more," Kitley said. "This has been something that we've set out for and I think once this group of girls sets their mind to something, it's going to be really hard to deter us from that. And that's just our mindset for the last few months, honestly. We just have the most confidence in ourselves and we don't care what anybody else thinks."

Seven years ago this week, Kenny Brooks stepped down as James Madison's coach to take over a Tech program that had not made the NCAAs since 2006 and that had never finished with a winning ACC record.

This year, Brooks' squad won the ACC tournament for the first time; broke school records for the most overall and ACC wins; achieved its highest ranking (fourth) in the Associated Press Top 25; and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAAs for the first time since 2004.

And now the Hokies have achieved their biggest accomplishment — the Final Four.

Had Brooks envisioned this when he took the Tech job?

"I don't know if you envision it. … We were dreaming it," Brooks said. "This is not easy, and one day I'll sit back and realize how hard it was for us to get here and realize we're one of four teams still standing.

"So I don't know if it was a vision. It was more of a dream. And now that dream's come true."

The gleeful Hokies hugged each other on the court at game's end, with guard Kayana Traylor raising four fingers in the air. Forward Taylor Soule later threw a bucket of confetti into the air.

The regional championship trophy was presented to Brooks, who handed it to point guard Georgia Amoore. Brooks hugged Amoore, then hugged Kitley and kissed his wife.

After the Hokies posed with the trophy, the players and Brooks cut down one of the nets.

"It's exactly what I came here [to Tech] for," said Traylor, who transferred from Purdue two years ago.

Amoore, who was named the most outstanding player of the regional, had 24 points and four 3-pointers. She has made a total of 20 3-pointers in this year's tournament.

"I just like to shoot the 3 ball," Amoore said with a grin.

Kitley, who made the all-regional team, had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. It was her 56th double-double, breaking the Tech career record.

"The balance that they got out of scoring on the perimeter and Kitley around the basket, we couldn't replicate that," Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff said.

Soule and Calya King each added 12 points.

The third-seeded Buckeyes (28-8) had forced 25 UConn turnovers with their fullcourt pressure defense in their Sweet 16 win. But the Buckeyes had to scrap their press early in Monday's game because it was ineffective.

"With the press, … I'm small, I have to use that to my advantage. But I also have to use just basic moves to blow by them," Amoore said. "It got a bit choppy when we started passing it too much and I really just needed to break it by dribbling through it."

The Hokies made their first seven shots to jump to a 17-10 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Tech had no turnovers at that point and finished with just 13.

"UConn, they were trying to pass the ball through the press. We felt like Georgia could dribble through it," Brooks said. "We set screens on them so Georgia had one-on-ones instead of dealing with two people. And Georgia one-one-one with anybody in an open-court situation, I'll take that bet.

"Georgia broke it, … but Taylor Soule or Kayana Traylor, they set some good screens to get her free."

With 8:31 left in the second quarter, Amoore was knocked to the floor. She rubbed her chin before being helped off the court by two people. She was taken to the locker room. But she returned to action with 7:47 to go in that quarter.

"I just copped an, I don't even know what it was, in the chin and it just knocked me off center," Amoore said. "But I was fine, just caught my breath.

"I just had a little bit of rage. … They're a strong team and I think they were playing physical. And I don't like when people beat down on my teammates. So as soon as I copped the beating, I went back and I refreshed and I came out with a different mindset."

Both teams shot well in the first half, with Tech leading 48-45 at halftime.

But the Buckeyes shot just 26.7% from the field in the third quarter and 28.6% in the fourth. OSU guard Taylor Mikesell had 19 points in the first half but just six in the second half.

"It seemed like no one was going to miss. But then the second half, we locked in," Brooks said. "We are really good defensively."

Amoore buried a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give Tech a 63-55 lead entering the fourth.

After the Buckeyes cut the lead to 63-57, Kitley made back-to-back baskets for a 67-57 cushion.

Ohio State trimmed the lead to 67-60, but Kitley made a basket and free throw for a 70-60 lead. Amoore — whose parents will make the trip from Australia to Dallas for the Final Four — sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 73-60 with 4:36 to go.

"The moment's not too big," Brooks said. "I think we'll go to Dallas and I think that we'll be ready to play again."