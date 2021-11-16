The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente

According to Babcock, Tech assistants are all on letters of appointment through the end of June. The lone exception is special teams coach James Shibest, who was recently nominated for the Broyles Award given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, is the only assistant with an additional year left on his contract.

Those letters of appointment have language that would offset Tech’s financial responsibility "dollar for dollar" if those individuals got new jobs before the end of their contract.

“You let the next head coach bring in his people, right?” Babcock said, on Tuesday. “You may have some that you say, ‘hey, can you interview and talk to them?’ And they may or may not keep them. I would certainly love for that to happen, but I’m not going to remotely begin to handcuff the next coach. He or she has to go with their decision, sink or swim with that, as long as it makes sense.”

Based on salary figures Virginia Tech provided last year, the Hokies on-field coaches make $3.52 annually without retention bonuses. If they are all let go in December they would be owed around $1.69 million for the rest of the year and Shibest would be owed an additional $420,000 for the extra year.

That would bring the total buyout money owed to an estimated $10.86 million.