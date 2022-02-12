The ingredients of new Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph’s success

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph can break out an impressive “granny” shot on the basketball court.

The underhanded shot is one of his go-to moves in a game of HORSE.

Rudolph would invite his former Wisconsin players over a couple times a year for dinner at his house where he had an indoor basketball court built for his three sons. Those nights would inevitably end with the group shooting hoops.

“He had the granny shot down,” former Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner said. “I’m not really all that surprised, he’s kind of a goofball.”

It was just one of the many ways Rudolph endeared himself to the players in Wisconsin’s locker room.

While Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningson never got a chance to visit Rudolph’s home arena — ”oh, I heard the stories” — he described the assistant as a beloved figure in the locker room.

"Coach Rudolph is awesome,” Henningson said. “We all love him. Every single guy in that program.”

But the ease at which Rudolph established those strong bonds is only part of what made him a special coach. Seltzner and Henningson spoke with The Roanoke Times at the Shrine Bowl about what makes Rudolph so successful.

Rooted in technique

One of the first pieces of advice Seltzner got from the West team offensive line coach Scott Peters at the Shrine Bowl was pretty familiar.

Peters, an assistant offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, told his group on the first day of meetings to “stay rooted.” The phrase was one Rudolph would often use on the practice field going through individual drills.

“Peters did exactly what Rudy would do,” Seltzner said, of the demonstration they got. “Your instep is in the ground, the ball of your foot is in the ground and the inside of the big toe is in the ground on both your feet and your knees are slightly in so you feel that power throughout your core into your hands and lower back to be ready to strike."

Seltzner said the 10 periods of individual work at Wisconsin’s practices felt like a master class in technique for Wisconsin’s offensive line.

"We had everything so precise,” Seltzner said.

Rudolph was a similar resource for the defensive lineman he worked with on the scout team.

“He cared about my progression,” Henningsen said. “He cared about everybody getting better and the team being as good as it can be…He helped coach me up, if you want to be successful against this block you have to do this. He showed me how to watch film."

Both players used words like focus and care to describe Rudolph’s teaching methods and said that detailed approach was an instrumental part of the team's success particularly on the offensive line.

“He will spend as much time as you are willing to put in,” Seltzner said. “The way he teaches, there are certain techniques for inside-outside zone, gap schemes, gap schemes with guard pulls, pin pulls and stuff like that. He stresses all of it from footwork to hand placement to pad level.”

Seltzner said when Wisconsin reeled off seven straight wins this season those fundamentals were on full display. The Badgers offense averaged 267.1 rush yards per game (5.7 yards per game) during that stretch and scored 20 rushing touchdowns.

Wisconsin ranked No. 5 in the power five in rushing yards per game (211.7 yards per game) since 2015. The Badgers had a top 25 rushing offense four times with the highest ranking coming in 2018 when they had the No. 6 rushing offense in the country (273.4 yards per game).

Keen eye

Seltzner decided to enter the NFL Draft before playing in Wisconsin’s 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. His decision came on the heels of earning All-American honors as a redshirt senior.

It was quite the climb for a former preferred walk-on out of Columbus High School and Seltzner isn’t shy about crediting his former mentor for putting him on that path. He had three FCS offers when he went to a Wisconsin camp in high school as a defensive lineman. Halfway through the camp Rudolph had Seltzner move over to the offensive side of the ball.

“He liked what he saw, I guess,” Seltzner said. “After the practice, he pulled me aside and talked to me and he was like we have four scholarship commits already, but I'm going to offer you a preferred walk-on spot right now. As soon as he said that, it was a done deal. I was a Wisconsin boy and that was an opportunity I couldn't pass up.”

Henningsen, another former walk-on who earned a scholarship, had a similar story. He was a two-way player at Menomonee Falls High School that camped at Wisconsin under the watchful eye of Rudolph. The Wisconsin assistant pushed to offer Henningson a walk-on spot, but on defense in a move that paid immediate dividends.

In 2018, Henningson was the first Wisconsin walk-on since at least 1990 to start a season opener as a freshman.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Wisconsin’s success on the offensive line last fall was driven by players with 3-star rankings or less coming out of high school. They accounted for 62% of the team’s starts up front.

That’s not to say Rudolph also didn’t land some premium talent during his time with the Badgers. From 2015 to 2021, Wisconsin signed two five-star offensive lineman, seven four-stars and nine three-stars, but once those signees got on campus they were all treated as equals.

"He always told us, every year going into spring ball and fall camp, I'm going to find that best five and that's who is going to play,” Seltzner said. “The other ones will be right there to support them, and need to be ready to step up. Obviously, he saw something in me."

Seltzner and Henningson were shocked to learn Rudolph was leaving his alma mater. Rudolph was in the midst of his second stint with the program — he previously coached the team’s tight ends from 2008-11 — during which he turned Wisconsin into a factory for All-American offensive lineman.

Seltzner was the most recent of his pupils to earn that distinction, having earned AP All-American third team honors for 2021.

He joined a list that includes Ryan Ramczyk, Tyler Biadasz, Beau Benzschawel, David Edwards and Michael Deiter. Ramczyk, Biadasz, Benzschawel and Edwards all earned first-team honors while Deiter earned second-team honors.

Seltzner is happy for Rudolph, but disappointed that pipeline is moving over to Blacksburg.

“I always thought of him as a Wisconsin guy through and through,” Seltzner said. “He told us, I'm only going to make the decision if it's best for you guys and if it's best for me. I think he has a great opportunity and I think he's going to excel. He's going to make some good lineman out there."

