The jinx is up: Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples rides hard work to first career start

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente pulled Nasir Peoples aside last year a week into fall camp to give him a pat on the back.
“You are turning into a ballplayer,” Fuente told him
Peoples suffered a torn ACL three plays later.
Fuente told the story on Friday night after Peoples played 61 of the team’s 63 defensive snaps in a 17-10 win over North Carolina as the team’s starting boundary safety. Safety Chamarri Conner and linebacker Alan Tisdale were the only defenders to play more snaps.
It was the defender’s first career start.
“He was really coming on right when he got hurt and it was a sad injury because you could see it,” Fuente said, after the game. “It was like I jinxed him.”
Peoples spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the injury. He described the moment his knee “just gave out” when he was looking for the ball during practice.
“I felt like it was serious right away,” Peoples said. “I could just tell just by the way it felt that something was wrong.”
He had surgery on Sept. 1 last year and was forced to sit out during the spring as well. Peoples said he didn’t feel 100% until midway through Tech’s summer workouts.
Peoples rose up the depth chart in August and initially secured a spot as Chamarri Conner’s backup at nickel. The coaching staff loved his skill set — they described him as a “headsy” player with strong communication skills — and tried him out at free safety and boundary safety as well.
“He’s worked his tail off to get back,” Fuente said.
Peoples knew the coaching staff was pleased with his work ethic, but his start on Friday night against No. 10 North Carolina still came as a surprise.
“It threw me off at first,” Peoples said. “I was excited. I felt like I was prepared.”
He ended up with six tackles (four solo) as the Hokies held UNC and ACC preseason player of Sam Howell to 354 yards total offense (5.6 yards per play). While Keonta Jenkins and Tae Daley split time at free safety, Peoples rarely came off the field.
“It’s been awhile,” Peoples said, of the game. “I tried to not to be too emotional. I tried to focus on the game and the task we had. That’s what it was.”