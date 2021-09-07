The jinx is up: Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples rides hard work to first career start

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente pulled Nasir Peoples aside last year a week into fall camp to give him a pat on the back.

“You are turning into a ballplayer,” Fuente told him

Peoples suffered a torn ACL three plays later.

Fuente told the story on Friday night after Peoples played 61 of the team’s 63 defensive snaps in a 17-10 win over North Carolina as the team’s starting boundary safety. Safety Chamarri Conner and linebacker Alan Tisdale were the only defenders to play more snaps.

It was the defender’s first career start.

“He was really coming on right when he got hurt and it was a sad injury because you could see it,” Fuente said, after the game. “It was like I jinxed him.”

Peoples spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the injury. He described the moment his knee “just gave out” when he was looking for the ball during practice.

“I felt like it was serious right away,” Peoples said. “I could just tell just by the way it felt that something was wrong.”