The list of participants for Virginia Tech's 2021 Pro Day

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a list of 12 players who will participate at the program's 2021 pro day on Friday.

The Hokies were forced to cancel the event last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's pro day will be the only chance the team's draft prospects get to workout in front of NFL personnel since the league cancelled the traditional scouting combine.

Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, both expected first-round picks, will be attendance, but Farley won't workout at all following back surgery (as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier in the week) while Darrisaw told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday that he would be sticking to position drills.

Darrisaw had surgery on a core muscle injury in early January, and didn't have enough time to properly prepare for the combine tests during his time at EXOS Pensacola. He didn't have any setbacks in his recovery and was fully cleared for on-field workouts at the start of March. He spent most of his time before coming back to Blacksburg training for the position drills he will go through on Friday.