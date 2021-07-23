The most interesting quotes from Virginia Tech’s ACC Kickoff appearance

“We were sitting there watching TV,” Justin Fuente said. “...She was watching Barbie or whatever, she was piddling around, she got on the Internet and she googled, she typed her name in. And there were a couple pictures of Charlotte Fuente on there. And she starts screaming, THEY KNOW WHO I AM!”

The story came in a discussion of his daughters approaching the age where they have access to social media, and run across some of the less than kind things fans say about their father.

Fuente’s oldest Cecilia is 13 years old, and has a cell phone, but still isn’t allowed full access to social media.

“Social Dilemma played a pretty big … that scared the hell out of me,” Fuente said. “She has a phone on a limited basis. It’s not with her all the time. Mom is all over it like white on rice. She pulls up stuff and knows what’s going on. She has one one a limited basis. It’s a dangerous minefield with all that stuff out there.”

But seeing criticism of Fuente isn’t part of that minefield.

“She’s heard it all,” Fuente said. “She’s tough. Coach’s kids are tough, man. They’ve got to be...some boys were asking why in Burmeister’s first year he wasn’t playing, and she was like, ‘These guys don’t even know that he’s ineligible! He can’t play. They just think he’s redshirting.’ So she’s on top of that pretty good.”

