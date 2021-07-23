The most interesting quotes from Virginia Tech’s ACC Kickoff appearance

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is often at his most relaxed during his annual appearance at the ACC Kickoff.
Fuente spent most of Wednesday answering questions from the media as did the team’s three player representatives Braxton Burmeister, James Mitchell and Chamarri Conner.
Burmeister was very forthcoming about his battle with COVID-19 last year as well as the fluke practice injury that left him with three broken toes, which he described as a “freak accident.”
That accident involved 377-pound offensive lineman T.J. Jackson stepping on his toes.
Here’s a look at the most interesting quotes from Tech’s appearance in Charlotte this week, and a look at why they stood out....
“We are the number one sports brand in the state of Virginia, the Commonwealth of Virginia,”
Justin Fuente
Shots fired?
It wasn’t necessarily meant as a shot at Virginia’s football team, but more a statement of fact. Virginia Tech football resonates in a way across the state more than any other sport team, and a couple of middling seasons won’t change that.
The quote came in response to a question about name, image and likeness, with Fuente opening his response saying that Virginia Tech was in a “pretty cool position.”
Yes, Virginia Tech is in a smaller market than some of its conference rivals (most notably Miami), but Fuente isn’t alone.
Once local businesses get comfortable with the new NIL era, there’s a widespread belief within the program that Virginia Tech student-athletes will be marketable, and do well financially.
“I think that’s an absolute factor in terms of the opportunities that can be afforded to kids by staying in their region, from name recognition to family connections, the whole nine yards,” Fuente said. “And you start to think about the alumni base we have in the state or in the region and they’re loving the passion for the football program.”
“I have not spoken to any brands yet on that. I have had some people reach out. It's just not something -- it's something that I might be interested in, just not something I have taken the time to do yet.”
James Mitchell
Mitchell was one of the few players that came to the podium and mostly shrugged off the changes to name, image and likeness rules.
He’s happy for his teammates pursuing various opportunities, and he left the door open to making a deal or two before he leaves Blacksburg, but his focus is on football and finishing his degree.
Those words made Fuente smile.
Mitchell is one of the most respected players in Tech’s locker room, and his teammates will take notice of his stance the same way they celebrated his decision to stay for an additional year of college.
The talented tight end’s actions show he’s got his priorities in order going into a season that could help him climb up NFL draft boards.
“There were certainly times where if he had been healthy I would have wanted to put him in.”
Justin Fuente
What if quarterback Braxton Burmeister didn’t break his toes last season?
It’s an intriguing question, and the answer Fuente gave highlights how highly the coaching staff thought of Burmeister even going back to last season.
Hooker got off to a strong start in his return to the lineup against North Carolina by turning what was a 21-point deficit into a one possession game, and the following week he orchestrated a blowout win over Boston College.
His performance through the rest of the season was much more uneven.
The team was 2-5 with him as starter, and lost three one-possession games. Would Tech have been better with Burmeister under center? Or splitting time?
“Honestly, it would have been interesting,” Burmeister said. “I think there's a few games where I probably would have played. Like I said, now that I sit back and look at it, it was definitely the best thing that happened to me last year.”
Burmeister is happy with how it all worked out — he was named the starter going into spring camp — but that four-game losing streak last season including a heartbreaker against Liberty was a painful for Tech fans.
“They haven’t really brought it up yet. I don’t know if it will come up or not. I don’t know how to slide yet. I might have to learn how to do that. I don’t know. Maybe I’ll just dive head first or something.”
Braxton Burmeister
The drop off from Virginia Tech’s first team and second team quarterback is as significant as it’s been during Fuente’s tenure.
Burmeister was asked about protecting himself more, and told reporters that it wasn’t a topic that he had spent much time on discussing with coaches.
That may change with his public declaration that he doesn’t know how to slide, but maybe not since Fuente isn’t convinced that it’s safer for quarterbacks to be in the pocket anyways.
“I think it’s safer running the ball than standing in the pocket,” Fuente said. “I don’t have statistics to prove that. I know when you’re running the ball what you’re looking at. And when you’re throwing the ball what you’re looking at. Certainly, running the ball 35 times, that’s different, but just in general, it’s a little bit safer endeavor.”
Fuente is more focused on bringing the other quarterbacks on the roster along than on changing Burmeister’s style of play.
“Knox (Kadum) got thrown in there against Clemson and was OK, right?” Fuente said. “Like, he was out there competing, which is good to see. He continues to work his tail off. But we have to continue to evaluate what they can and can’t do if the time comes when we need him.”
“THEY KNOW WHO I AM! THEY KNOW WHO I AM! THEY KNOW! THEY KNOW! THEY KNOW WHO I AM!”
Charlotte Fuente
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente shared a humorous story of his youngest daughter Googling her own name on the family’s iPad.
“We were sitting there watching TV,” Justin Fuente said. “...She was watching Barbie or whatever, she was piddling around, she got on the Internet and she googled, she typed her name in. And there were a couple pictures of Charlotte Fuente on there. And she starts screaming, THEY KNOW WHO I AM!”
The story came in a discussion of his daughters approaching the age where they have access to social media, and run across some of the less than kind things fans say about their father.
Fuente’s oldest Cecilia is 13 years old, and has a cell phone, but still isn’t allowed full access to social media.
“Social Dilemma played a pretty big … that scared the hell out of me,” Fuente said. “She has a phone on a limited basis. It’s not with her all the time. Mom is all over it like white on rice. She pulls up stuff and knows what’s going on. She has one one a limited basis. It’s a dangerous minefield with all that stuff out there.”
But seeing criticism of Fuente isn’t part of that minefield.
“She’s heard it all,” Fuente said. “She’s tough. Coach’s kids are tough, man. They’ve got to be...some boys were asking why in Burmeister’s first year he wasn’t playing, and she was like, ‘These guys don’t even know that he’s ineligible! He can’t play. They just think he’s redshirting.’ So she’s on top of that pretty good.”