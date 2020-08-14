The NCAA denies Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear’s waiver request for immediate eligibility

Tech’s struggles stand out given the NCAA’s recent rulings around the ACC with Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkoven receiving a waiver at Boston College, Mississippi State transfers Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones receiving waivers at Florida State and Arizona State quarterback Joey Yellen getting notified on Friday he was cleared to play this season for Pittsburgh.

Fuente, who was critical of the way the NCAA handled Hoffman’s request last year, isn’t giving up hope on Blackshear’s appeal. The team declined to provide any details about the substance of Blackshear’s waiver request.

“They (compliance) feel good about our stance,” Fuente said. “They were surprised. I'm cautiously optimistic we can turn it around in relatively short order."

In the meantime, Blackshear remains an active participant in fall camp. The speedy running back hasn’t needed much time to show the coaching staff why he was such a highly sought after talent once his name hit the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder is spending half his time working with the receivers and the other half with the team’s running backs.