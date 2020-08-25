‘The new normal’: Why NC State’s recent COVID-19 outbreak could impact opener against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente walks off the practice field throughout the week bracing himself for what will happen next.
This weekend he received word the program’s season-opening opponent NC State had paused all athletic-related activities due to positive COVID-19 tests. The team’s are scheduled to play at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.
“It's not a daily thing, it's almost an hourly update,” Fuente said. “I think that's going to be the new normal.”
According to NC State’s senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest, the school has conducted 2053 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives. The new round of testing had 22 new positives from 693 tests.
A report from WRAL said that there were multiple confirmed cases on the football team and more than a dozen players were held of a scrimmage on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.
“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time. This is literally, I'm a big planner, but we are literally trying to make it through one day at a time."
Student-athletes who test positive must isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms while players exposed to the coronavirus must be quarantined for 14 days per the guidelines released by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group.
Teams have worked to limit the damage of a potential outbreak by instituting strict practice protocols.
“It is something that we’ve spent hours upon hours talking about, trying to find a way to mitigate those things through what we can control, from meeting spaces to how we sit to masks,” Fuente said. “You can imagine the litany of those things.”
The CDC defines a close contact as contact of being within six feet of someone for at least 15 minutes. Fuente has said multiple times this fall he was “shocked” when the staff studied just how little close contact there is between players in a given two hour practice.
“There are uncontrollable parts of that too,” Fuente said. “If you’re covering the wide receiver, you have to be close to him or you need to be. If you’re blocking somebody, obviously you’re going to be close. So there are parts that you can’t control but we try to control the controllables when it comes to all that stuff when we’re on the field.”
The ACC did build multiple off weeks into the schedule — Virginia Tech and NC State aren’t scheduled to play on Sept. 26 — but recent discussions between the teams have been focused on sharing information not postponing the upcoming matchup.
Tech hasn’t even transitioned into game preparation for the opener yet as fall camp just wrapped up with a scrimmage on Sunday.
Fuente has tried to prepare his players to be ready for anything this fall and that includes the season getting postponed to the spring.
“I wouldn’t be truthful if I told ya I’d never thought about that,” Fuente said. “It’s human nature. You think about those things, but you just gotta do your best to continue to put one foot in front of the other. So focus on what you know and what you can control and what the situation is now. If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that this is fluid, right?”
