‘The new normal’: Why NC State’s recent COVID-19 outbreak could impact opener against Virginia Tech

Student-athletes who test positive must isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms while players exposed to the coronavirus must be quarantined for 14 days per the guidelines released by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group.

Teams have worked to limit the damage of a potential outbreak by instituting strict practice protocols.

“It is something that we’ve spent hours upon hours talking about, trying to find a way to mitigate those things through what we can control, from meeting spaces to how we sit to masks,” Fuente said. “You can imagine the litany of those things.”

The CDC defines a close contact as contact of being within six feet of someone for at least 15 minutes. Fuente has said multiple times this fall he was “shocked” when the staff studied just how little close contact there is between players in a given two hour practice.

“There are uncontrollable parts of that too,” Fuente said. “If you’re covering the wide receiver, you have to be close to him or you need to be. If you’re blocking somebody, obviously you’re going to be close. So there are parts that you can’t control but we try to control the controllables when it comes to all that stuff when we’re on the field.”