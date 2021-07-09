‘The real deal’: Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from in-state 4-star RB Ramon Brown

Hall’s sent more than 150 players to the collegiate level during his 19-year stint at Manchester alone.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he’s strong, he’s great between the tackles, but has the speed to run outside,” Hall said. “He’s very athletic. He’s a great catcher. He’s a natural catcher. He doesn’t fight the ball when you throw it to him out of the backfield. He worked on that last year ... he wants to be the complete back.”

‘Thrown to the wolves’

Brown popped up on Hall’s radar as an underclassmen at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield. The running back’s family ended up moving into Manchester’s district after his sophomore year.

Hall was eager to incorporate Brown into Manchester’s offense, but those plans hit a pretty significant stumbling block.

“He got to Manchester the week before COVID hit,” Hall said. “I think it was the first week of February at the end of his sophomore year then all of a sudden COVID hit and we were virtual the rest of the year with no workouts. Summer time, no workouts.”

Brown faced a significant learning curve coming from a Bird team that ran 90% of the time out of a multiple I formation to Manchestster’s fast break spread offense.