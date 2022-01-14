The salaries for Virginia Tech football’s new group of assistant coaches

BLACKSBURG — The cost of doing business has gone up.

Virginia Tech set a budget of $5.5 million for the team’s 10 on-field assistant coaches and used all but $225,000 of that according to salary figures provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.

The Hokies will have five assistant coaches making at least $500,000 a year — former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was the only assistant from the previous staff at that level — and four of those five received three-year deals, a rarity during the Justin Fuente era.

New Tech offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is the highest paid assistant on staff with an annual salary of $850,000. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve will receive $825,000 annually and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph signed a letter of appointment worth $725,000 per year.

All three assistants were signed to three-year deals.

Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Stu Holt also signed a three-year deal worth $500,000 per year.

The other six on-field assistants signed two-year letters of appointment with cornerbacks coach Derek Jones the highest paid coach of the group at $550,000 per year. Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and defensive line coach J.C. Price will each make $475,000 a year while safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, line coach Shawn Quinn and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines will make $275,000.

Price, who is also the team’s associate head coach, made $275,000 last year while Prioleau made $85,000 as the team’s director of player development for the defense.

Based on salary figures Virginia Tech provided last year, Tech’s previous on-field staff made around $3.5 annually minus retention bonuses.

Tech also released contract details for Pry’s recent support staff hires. New strength coach Dwight Galt IV will make $325,000 a year, chief of staff Michael Hazel will make $200,000 and senior director of player personnel Michael Villagrana will make $170,000.

Galt and Hazel signed two-year deals while Villagrana’s letter of appointment is for one year. The budget for the football team's support staff for 2022 is $2.25 million.

Tech released the contract details for new coach Brent Pry before his introductory press conference. Pry signed a six-year deal worth $27.5 million that starts at $4 million over the first two seasons of the contract and goes up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026.

On-Field Assistants Term Compensation Tyler Bowen 3 $850,000 Brad Glenn 2 $475,000 Stu Holt 3 $500,000 Derek Jones 2 $550,000 Chris Marve 3 $825,000 Fontel Mines 2 $275,000 J.C. Price 2 $475,000 Pierson Prioleau 2 $275,000 Shawn Quinn 2 $275,000 Joe Rudolph 3 $725,000

