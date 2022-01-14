 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The salaries for Virginia Tech football’s new group of assistant coaches

Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock and new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry during a press conference in Blacksburg Va. Thursday December 2 2021.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — The cost of doing business has gone up.

Virginia Tech set a budget of $5.5 million for the team’s 10 on-field assistant coaches and used all but $225,000 of that according to salary figures provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.

The Hokies will have five assistant coaches making at least $500,000 a year — former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was the only assistant from the previous staff at that level — and four of those five received three-year deals, a rarity during the Justin Fuente era.

New Tech offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is the highest paid assistant on staff with an annual salary of $850,000. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve will receive $825,000 annually and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph signed a letter of appointment worth $725,000 per year.

All three assistants were signed to three-year deals.

Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Stu Holt also signed a three-year deal worth $500,000 per year.

The other six on-field assistants signed two-year letters of appointment with cornerbacks coach Derek Jones the highest paid coach of the group at $550,000 per year. Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and defensive line coach J.C. Price will each make $475,000 a year while safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, line coach Shawn Quinn and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines will make $275,000.

Price, who is also the team’s associate head coach, made $275,000 last year while Prioleau made $85,000 as the team’s director of player development for the defense.

Based on salary figures Virginia Tech provided last year, Tech’s previous on-field staff made around $3.5 annually minus retention bonuses.

Tech also released contract details for Pry’s recent support staff hires. New strength coach Dwight Galt IV will make $325,000 a year, chief of staff Michael Hazel will make $200,000 and senior director of player personnel Michael Villagrana will make $170,000.

Galt and Hazel signed two-year deals while Villagrana’s letter of appointment is for one year. The budget for the football team's support staff for 2022 is $2.25 million.

Tech released the contract details for new coach Brent Pry before his introductory press conference. Pry signed a six-year deal worth $27.5 million that starts at $4 million over the first two seasons of the contract and goes up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026.

On-Field Assistants Term Compensation 
 Tyler Bowen 3 $850,000
 Brad Glenn 2 $475,000 
 Stu Holt 3 $500,000
 Derek Jones 2 $550,000
 Chris Marve 3 $825,000
 Fontel Mines 2 $275,000
 J.C. Price 2 $475,000
 Pierson Prioleau 2 $275,000
 Shawn Quinn  2 $275,000
 Joe Rudolph 3 $725,000
