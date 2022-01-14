The salaries for Virginia Tech football’s new group of assistant coaches

BLACKSBURG — The cost of doing business has gone up.
Virginia Tech set a budget of $5.5 million for the team’s 10 on-field assistant coaches and used all but $225,000 of that according to salary figures provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.
The Hokies will have five assistant coaches making at least $500,000 a year — former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was the only assistant from the previous staff at that level — and four of those five received three-year deals, a rarity during the Justin Fuente era.
New Tech offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is the highest paid assistant on staff with an annual salary of $850,000. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve will receive $825,000 annually and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph signed a letter of appointment worth $725,000 per year.
All three assistants were signed to three-year deals.
Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Stu Holt also signed a three-year deal worth $500,000 per year.
The other six on-field assistants signed two-year letters of appointment with cornerbacks coach Derek Jones the highest paid coach of the group at $550,000 per year. Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and defensive line coach J.C. Price will each make $475,000 a year while safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, line coach Shawn Quinn and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines will make $275,000.
Price, who is also the team’s associate head coach, made $275,000 last year while Prioleau made $85,000 as the team’s director of player development for the defense.
Based on salary figures Virginia Tech provided last year, Tech’s previous on-field staff made around $3.5 annually minus retention bonuses.
Tech also released contract details for Pry’s recent support staff hires. New strength coach Dwight Galt IV will make $325,000 a year, chief of staff Michael Hazel will make $200,000 and senior director of player personnel Michael Villagrana will make $170,000.
Galt and Hazel signed two-year deals while Villagrana’s letter of appointment is for one year. The budget for the football team's support staff for 2022 is $2.25 million.
Tech released the contract details for new coach Brent Pry before his introductory press conference. Pry signed a six-year deal worth $27.5 million that starts at $4 million over the first two seasons of the contract and goes up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026.
|On-Field Assistants
|Term
|Compensation
|Tyler Bowen
|3
|$850,000
|Brad Glenn
|2
|$475,000
|Stu Holt
|3
|$500,000
|Derek Jones
|2
|$550,000
|Chris Marve
|3
|$825,000
|Fontel Mines
|2
|$275,000
|J.C. Price
|2
|$475,000
|Pierson Prioleau
|2
|$275,000
|Shawn Quinn
|2
|$275,000
|Joe Rudolph
|3
|$725,000