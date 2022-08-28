The text that ushered in a new era of Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — It was approaching midnight when Brent and Amy Pry broke out the champagne.

The couple had a bottle of Veuve Rosé chilling in the fridge that was perfect for a celebratory toast, but before clinking glasses the Prys shared a few tears.

Brent had just signed a contract to become Virginia Tech’s next head football coach, a job he'd dreamt of landing since spending three years in Blacksburg as a graduate assistant for Frank Beamer and Bud Foster in the mid ’90s.

Amy knew all about her husband’s soft spot for the maroon and orange.

While they met years after his stint with the Hokies — he was Louisiana-Lafayette’s defensive coordinator at the time — he spoke fondly through their marriage of the university and the people he worked with.

They even hosted Foster when he visited Nashville to spend time with Vanderbilt’s staff while Brent was working as the team’s linebackers coach.

“He was still in awe of Bud,” Amy said.

That history was on Amy’s mind when Virginia Tech parted ways with coach Justin Fuente last fall.

Brent ultimately landed the job, but not without a nudge from his wife. She was the one that encouraged him to make sure the decision-makers at the school knew he was interested, and it started with a text.

Brent Pry wasn’t seeking an exit from State College.

His relationship with James Franklin mirrored that of the one his mentors had. At 52 years old, Brent could envision a future where he stayed by Franklin’s side in the same way Foster planted roots with Beamer in Blacksburg.

He had a great working relationship with Franklin that started in 2011 at Vanderbilt.

They were 67-34 together at Penn State, with three 10-plus win seasons, seven bowl appearances and a Big Ten title. The Big Ten championship came in 2016, when Brent took the reins as the program’s sole defensive coordinator.

Brent interviewed for a handful of head-coaching jobs in recent years — most notably at Georgia Southern — but those vacancies weren’t as attractive as the job he already had.

“He didn't sit behind his desk every day saying, ‘I want to be a head coach,’” Amy said. “He was comfortable working with his good friend James Franklin and building something. They trusted each other, and that's hard to find sometimes. They had something special. It was going to take something special to walk away from that."

The Virginia Tech job came open on a Tuesday in the middle of November with an early morning statement from athletic director Whit Babcock. Babcock named J.C. Price the interim coach but told reporters the Tech alum wasn’t going to be a candidate for the opening.

Brent was deep into prep for a game against Rutgers when he heard the news. Amy greeted him with a question later that night when he got home.

“What are you going to do?”

Brent had kept up with Foster and remained friendly with John Ballein, Tech’s executive associate athletic director. Ballein, who spent years as Beamer’s right-hand man, has been one of the top administrators in the department for 25 years and is part of the small inner circle Babcock relies on during coaching searches.

Amy encouraged her husband to take advantage of those connections, as did Brent’s father, Jim, a 40-year coaching veteran, and his brothers.

“I think he needed a push to believe in himself and want to spread his own wings,” Amy said.

That description is at odds with the Brent Pry that has wowed fans in recent months.

He’s embraced the limelight at every opportunity, from snowball fights on the Drillfield to breaking out a custom-made, Hokie-themed maroon suit at the ACC Kickoff. But pounding the pavement for Virginia Tech is different than self-promotion.

“When the job opened, everybody in my circle was like, ‘Come on, this is the one that you need to be interested in, that you need to go after,’” Brent said in a recent interview with The Roanoke Times. “I’ve just never inquired about a job before.”

It took one more day of cajoling, but Amy’s advice finally produced results. Brent texted a selfie of himself to Ballein with a brief message: “Are you interested?”

The message made its way into Babcock’s hands the next day.

“That was the first time he came onto the grid as a candidate. That's how it started,” Babcock said. “We did have him on the list and all that, but it was nice when he reached out and you could tell he really wanted it. I don't mind recruiting people to come here, I really don't, but at the end of the day I sure like when there's something they want about being at Virginia Tech.”

There were 12 days between that text and the couple’s champagne toast.

Babcock moved through the hiring process swiftly by whittling down a large list of candidates to five before interviewing anyone. Brent’s initial interview came when Penn State had an off-day following a win over Rutgers.

Tech’s list was trimmed to three finalists when Brent interviewed a second time.

He described that as a pivotal moment in the process and worked with his agents Patrick Strong and Russ Campbell of Balch Sports to prep for it. But Brent called an audible when it came time to get on the call.

“They sent materials over and I literally tore them before the Zoom started and said, 'I can't do it this way. I have to come across like me, this can't be scripted. These guys need to know what I'm about. Whit needs to understand,’" Brent said.

“My agents have done a great job, I don't want it misconstrued, but to get what this meant to me and how I would do this, what it would look like, it didn't need to come off a handout. It needed to come from the heart.”

The stakes were just as high for Babcock.

Tech athletics is thriving outside the football complex thanks to hires Babcock made — men’s basketball coach Mike Young, women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks and softball coach Pete D'Amour have taken their teams to new heights — but it’s rare for a Power Five athletic director to survive multiple failed hires on the gridiron.

Fuente’s tenure proved costly on multiple fronts as well, with Babcock’s decision to extend the coach in 2018 putting the athletic department on the hook for more than $10 million in buyout money.

“I understood the weight of the situation,” Babcock said. “We haven't been as good as we aspire to be in quite a while. This one needs to work.”

Babcock did his own prep work before Brent’s follow-up interview by reaching out to Franklin and then-Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour. Ballein was the only other Tech administrator to participate in the calls.

“We typically have a pretty small search committee,” Babcock said. “I certainly have bosses that I report to, but I typically operate a little more quietly and a little smaller that way."

Babcock’s penchant for secrecy left Brent in the dark about what direction Tech was leaning.

“Sometimes I've known that I'm the guy they want, sometimes it's been, hey, it's your job to turn down,” Brent said. “That certainly wasn't the situation with this. There was a lot of discretion. I don't think they were talking to many people, and I wasn't, either."

Babcock remains tight-lipped about who the other finalists were. He refuted reports that Boston College coach Jeff Hafley received “serious” attention for the job and cited his oft-used line about every leak “having a motive.”

"The other two [finalists] are at other places now,” Babcock said.

The increased communication between Tech and his agents following that second interview left Brent optimistic.

"Each time he would say ‘I think it went really well,’ and the excitement in me would grow, but I didn't want him to get nervous or jinx anything,” Amy said. “I know he is a good coach, I know he interviews well. Once it clicked, you could start to see the excitement in him.”

Tech set up a final Zoom call with Brent for Nov. 29, and it was a brief one. Brent basically accepted the job on the spot pending the resolution of a few minor issues between his agents and the school’s attorneys.

Three days later, Babcock and university president Tim Sands introduced Brent to Hokie Nation at a Lane Stadium news conference. In the audience, Beamer and Foster beamed with pride.

"I didn't play hard to get,” Brent said with a chuckle. “I did not play hard to get. My agent may be disappointed in me, but they knew I wanted the job."

Brent picked up the Virginia Tech flag the night he accepted the job.

In reality, it was a Hokies blanket, but it made for the perfect substitute at the moment. Brent had purchased the blanket when he was a graduate assistant and held on to it as a memento that stayed stored away as the family moved around the country.

He busted it out while sipping champagne to commemorate the occasion and doesn’t plan on putting those colors away anytime soon.