‘There is no ceiling’ for Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno going into 2021

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech co-defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck is excited to see what Amare Barno does for an encore.
Barno was an immediate playmaker for the Hokies last fall at defensive end, a position that Teerlinck joked he had been at “for all of 10 minutes.”
The junior college transfer came to Blacksburg as an outside linebacker and redshirted in 2019. He wowed coaches with the plays he made in practice and in a few brief appearances late in the season on special teams.
Tech coach Justin Fuente and defensive coordinator Justin Hamitlon thought the fastest way to get Barno on the field last fall would be to shift him over to defensive end, and that was very much the case.
Barno moved into the starting lineup midway through the season, and ended up leading the ACC with 16 tackles for loss (the most for a Tech defensive lineman since Woody Barron in 2016).
“I knew the kid had a chance, I knew he was going to make plays,” Teerlinck said on Wednesday. “How fast he made them? Might have surprised me a little bit.”
Teerlinck had good reason to be surprised.
Barno suffered a hip injury two weeks into fall camp that kept him from getting crucial practice reps heading into the season at his new position. He still wasn’t healthy enough to fully practice once he moved into the starting lineup, but played at an All-ACC level anyway.
“What people don't know is he battled through some injuries and couldn't necessarily practice the way that somebody who was new to a position should be able to, to get all the nuances of how to do everything,” Teerlinck said. “He had to do a bunch of his study from a far and maybe from the sideline, but when you put him in the game the mental errors were minimal and he knew what to do.”
Barno finished the season 43 tackles (28 solo), 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder was one of only four defensive linemen on the team to play at least 400 snaps (428).
He was one of only five players in the country to have at least 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.
“He really is just scratching the surface of what his ability could be,” defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton said, in February. “I joked with him not long ago, remember when you were sitting in my office and he was a little bit apprehensive about moving from linebacker to d-end. And just like, hey, what if I asked you to move back? And I was joking, but he was like, ‘Naw. I’m good.’”