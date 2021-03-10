‘There is no ceiling’ for Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno going into 2021

Teerlinck had good reason to be surprised.

Barno suffered a hip injury two weeks into fall camp that kept him from getting crucial practice reps heading into the season at his new position. He still wasn’t healthy enough to fully practice once he moved into the starting lineup, but played at an All-ACC level anyway.

“What people don't know is he battled through some injuries and couldn't necessarily practice the way that somebody who was new to a position should be able to, to get all the nuances of how to do everything,” Teerlinck said. “He had to do a bunch of his study from a far and maybe from the sideline, but when you put him in the game the mental errors were minimal and he knew what to do.”

Barno finished the season 43 tackles (28 solo), 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder was one of only four defensive linemen on the team to play at least 400 snaps (428).

He was one of only five players in the country to have at least 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.