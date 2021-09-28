'There's more in there for him': Virginia Tech diligently working to unlock real Braxton Burmeister

As for Burmeister, Cornelsen is on the same page as the head coach.

“What he does off the field in preparation, I don’t know that you can ask him to do any more,” Cornelsen said. “He’s a dedicated kid, takes care of himself on and off the field, spends extra time...he’s paying the price to go play well and it’s my job to find the little details to help get him there.”

According to the coaches, Burmeister’s struggles aren’t injury related and most of the throws he’s missed during games are ones he continues to routinely make in practice. Much of the heavy lifting will be done in the meeting room where Cornelsen sits down regularly with Burmeister to analyze every snap.

“It’s figuring out what the thought process is,” Cornelsen said. “When it’s maybe a decision that was made incorrectly, it’s me trying to figure out how I can teach that better. What are you seeing? What’s the look? Why are you thinking this is the right decision versus this? And it starts there.”

One suggestion Cornelsen has already made to Burmeister — and Fuente has as well — is to be careful about “overthinking things.”