'They don't want the guy that's soft': Draft hopeful Brock Hoffman makes a statement in Las Vegas

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times will be following former Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman in the coming months as he goes through the NFL Draft process.

Former Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman thought it might have been a prank.

Tech’s equipment services were responsible for shipping Hoffman’s gear to Las Vegas ahead of his arrival for the Shrine Bowl, an annual all-star game for NFL draft hopefuls.

Hoffman sat down to open the bag shipped from Blacksburg before the first of four practices at the UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex and noticed something strange when he pulled out his helmet.

“They took the Yankees logo off and didn’t put a logo back on,” Hoffman said. “I was like, dude, where is my logo?”

The Hokies had received special permission from Major League baseball to put the New York Yankees logo on one side of their helmets for the Pinstripe Bowl in December.

Hoffman laughed when he sought out his former teammates Luke Tenuta and Jermaine Waller — who were also invited to the Shrine Bowl — and saw their helmets had been returned to their traditional look.

“I guess they forgot or maybe someone was messing with me,” Hoffman said, laughing.

The blank spot on Hoffman’s helmet might have initially thrown off the NFL scouts watching practice, but he spent the week in Las Vegas looking to give everyone in attendance a reason to look up his number.

Eye of the Beholder

Longtime NFL agent Andrew Ross is about as good of an evaluator of offensive line talent as there is in the business.

Of the more than two dozen offensive lineman he’s had as clients, only one of them didn’t end up starting in the NFL. He counts among his success stories former Hobart offensive line Ali Marpet, who became the highest-drafted pick in the history of Division III when Tampa Bay selected him with the 61st pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

“My dad was a serial entrepreneur and he used to tell me there’s nothing more valuable than hard work,” Ross said. “I’ve kind of taken that lesson for myself when I’m evaluating football players. You can have all the God given talent in the world, but if you don’t have work ethic you might get drafted high, but you will be out of the league.”

That resume made quite the impression on Hoffman when he was deciding what to do about his future after the 2020 season and Ross’ extensive ties to the Hokies didn’t hurt either.

Ross, who is a third generation Hokie from the Tysons Corner area, has developed a steady pipeline to the program that started with former Tech defensive end Nathanial Adibi. That list of Tech alumni who he's represented include the likes of Duane Brown, Brandon Flowers, Wyatt Teller and Tim Settle.

He endeared himself to those clients with a no-nonsense approach that Hoffman caught an early glimpse of when he asked for advice about whether or not to enter the draft last year.

“He told me I could really benefit from the extra year, and that spoke volumes to me,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman took the advice to heart and spent the offseason working on improving some of the shortcomings Ross and other scouts saw in his game. He did yoga and took MMA classes at the Team Mannon Jiu Jitsu Academy in Blacksburg, the yoga for flexibility and the martial arts classes for improving his hand work.

“He doesn’t need me to tell him he was great when he wasn’t,” Ross said. “When he decided to stay, I helped him create a plan about what he needed to do to help himself … He’s a very physical player, and a finisher, but the area where he needed a lot of work is his technique.”

Hoffman appreciated the informal guidance and when he did enter the draft a year later didn’t need to spend much time reinterviewing potential agents.

Ross set Hoffman up outside of Atlanta after the Pinstripe Bowl to train at Chip Smith Performance Systems to prepare for the Shrine Bowl, which the agent described as “phase one” of the pre-draft process. Hoffman received an invite in October as part of the first wave sent out to college players.

“It’s your first exposure in front of coaches, not just scouts,” Ross said. “You have to be the best player out there. I don’t care if it’s the Hula Bowl, the Senior Bowl or the Shrine Game. If you want to be great, this is your opportunity to show that when the lights come on, you can produce.”

The annual East West Shrine Bowl is a collegiate exhibition featuring some of the top talent in the country. The game benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children that offers advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

The organizers select 125 of the best collegiate players with input from all 32 NFL teams and the rosters are split up based on scheme, not on the location of each player’s school. More than 300 East-West Shrine Bowl alums are on NFL rosters each year and the list of notable alumni include Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, Brett Favre and Tom Brady.t

The 2022 Shrine Bowl was moved to Las Vegas after a decade-plus run in Florida and last year’s game was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross spent the weeks leading up to the game underlining its importance for a player like Hoffman, who is positioned as a potential day three pick.

“When you get into day three especially, that’s where position coaches pound on the table to their general manager and say I want this guy, I have to have him,” Ross said. “You’ve got to be the best offensive line out there and absolutely destroy people. You got to be the alpha dog out there.”

Seek & Destroy

The gates to UNLV’s practice facility opened 90 minutes before the first day of practice. Clear blue skies greeted NFL personnel arriving at the complex and they were lining both practice fields with their notebooks out by the time practice got underway.

Hoffman’s morning started alongside the East team’s other centers by repping the snap exchange — from under center and out of the shotgun — with the quarterbacks. The quarterbacks on the roster were Kent State’s Dustin Crum, Miami’s D’Eriq King and Brown’s EJ Perry.

It was simple work on the surface, but there were plenty of nuances to it.

The offense used two cadences (Monday and express/coffee), which the coaches outlined in a team meeting the night before the first practice. Virginia Tech used a clap cadence, but Hoffman said the trickiest part was getting used to the quarterback’s different speech patterns.

After a team-wide stretch period, the offensive line got started on a series of individual drills led by East offensive line coach Andrew Dees. The Indianapolis Colt assistant had an affable manner as he walked his group through various blocking schemes.

Those individual periods might go on for the better part of 45 minutes at a normal college practice, but they took up only a fraction of that for the Shrine Bowl. Much of the practice time is spent on crossover work instead.

“It’s fun, we stretched, got warmed up and did 15 minutes of individual (drills) to kind of wake up then boom, it’s right into it,” Hoffman said. “A lot of us were sore after the first day, we shocked our bodies.”

Hoffman got extended runs in those periods throughout the week with reps at center and guard. It wasn’t uncommon for him to work back-to-back sets moving from one position to the other.

Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom was the East team’s main other dedicated center and the other interior lineman on the roster included Oklahoma’s Tyrese Robinson, Wake Forest’s Zach Tom and Arkansas’ Myron Cunningham.

The main event of practice each day comes when the offensive and defensive lineman take a break from that crossover work for a period of one-on-one pass rush reps. Scouts push in to form a circle around the group and there’s a buzz among the attendees.

Neither side lets up at the whistle and the trash talk between players becomes much more pronounced. Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall, the East team’s most boisterous presence, sets the tone early on.

“He folded like a b****,” McCall yelled, after one rep.

Hoffman got three reps in the period — he went up against Stanford’s Thomas Booker, Nebraska’s Ben Stille and Wisconsin’s Matt Henningsen — and performed well. His standout moment of the first morning was a dominant rep against Stille that ended with a pancake to the ground.

“It’s a high pressure situation, everything is amped up cause everybody is trying to make a statement,” Hoffman said. “You have to be at your best or you are going to be embarrassed.”

Toward the end of the first practice, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins pulled Hoffman aside to tell him he’s glad he entered the NFL Draft.

“You are a great f***** player,” Collins said.

While Hoffman appreciated the kind words, the first thing he wanted to talk about after walking off the practice field was a missed opportunity during team crossover work where he let a defender get past him.

“I’m a perfectionist,” Hoffman said. “I want to be as clean as possible.”

The structure of practice is the same for three out of the four days — the players are in shells for the final practice that isn’t quite at full speed — and the hard nosed play Hoffman was known for in Blacksburg is on display throughout.

On day two, he locked horns with Idaho linebacker Tre Walker. The two exchanged words as officials and players surrounded them to diffuse the situation.

“I was pulling at guard and I hit him pretty hard,” Hoffman said. “What he tried to do was grab the back of my helmet to throw me down. I kept driving him and grabbed his face mask. We were locked up and I told him, ‘I’ll stay here all day, I’m not letting go.’”

There were similar fireworks anytime Hoffman lined up against McCall.

The first time the two heavyweights tangled — McCall weighed in at 6-foot-2 and 346 pounds when he arrived in Las Vegas — they went to the ground right after the snap. They each took turns expressing their frustration with the anti-climatic result with some WWE style maneuvers on the ground.

McCall gave Hoffman a two-handed shove and Hoffman retaliated with a single-leg takedown to get the last word.

They clashed more frequently on the third day of practice when the teams moved over to Allegiant Stadium.

Hoffman bottled McCall up during a team red zone period early in practice. The East offensive line opened up some big holes for West Virginia running back Leddie Brown, who capped off the series with a touchdown off the left side.

They had a rematch later that morning during one-on-ones.

McCall couldn’t get any leverage on the rep and fell to the ground. The defender didn’t take kindly to Hoffman trying to pull him off the ground by his jersey and shoved his facemask. Hoffman got a fist bump for his efforts from one of the East assistant coaches.

“That’s my edge,” Hoffman said. “I’m not the longest or biggest person, and probably not the best athlete, but my edge is playing nasty.”

“There’s 32 teams out there and a bunch of personnel, real general managers there. They don’t want the guy that’s soft. I remember back in ‘19 when I first met Tim Settle. He had heard how I played when I first got to VT, and he told me, ‘keep that in the NFL, you got to be a dog no matter what position you play, you aren’t going to make it if you aren’t.’ I kept that piece of advice in my head, that’s how I’m wired.”

Hit the Lights

The Shrine Bowl offered some tense moments down the stretch and Hoffman was on the field for all of them. The East team came back from a 25-8 deficit to make it a one-possession game in the final moments.

Brown quarterback EJ Perry, the game’s eventual offensive MVP, was 9 of 14 in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns. The success came with the East team running an efficient hurry-up offense that started with a clean operation between Perry and Hoffman.

The West team recovered an onside kick after Perry hit Nebraska receiver Samori Toure for their second touchdown of the quarter to close out a 25-24 win.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffman played 38 snaps overall (all at center), which was tied for most on the team, and he was in the lineup for the entire second and fourth quarters.

“After that last practice, one of the coaches came up to me and told me I wasn’t starting because he wanted me to play the main quarters of the game with the two minute drill and when the game would be on the line in the fourth quarter,” Hoffman said. “He was honest, and it ended up working since the other guys only got like seven snaps.”

Hoffman didn’t allow a single pressure on 28 pass attempts, but that wasn’t something he bragged about after the game. He was left searching for someone to block on most dropbacks since the rules prohibited blitzing.

The offensive line always had a man advantage and that typically resulted in Hoffman searching for someone to make meaningful contact against.

“My family told me I played well, but I felt like all I did was back pedal a few steps with my hands up,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t have anyone on me, I was in the middle just kind of waiting for someone to come at me.”

The only real miscue for Hoffman was a low snap in the second quarter to Crum that grazed the ground.

One of the highlights for Hoffman came early in the second quarter when he helped Brown rush for a 12-yard gain. Hoffman pulled to the left side and got a nice downfield block on Clemson linebacker Zakoby McClain.

It was the longest run for an East team running back in the loss and Hoffman admitted he would have enjoyed a few more moments like that.

“That was the play where I felt like I got some action,” Hoffman said.

The real heavy lifting Hoffman did outside the practice field was in the Luxor Hotel’s Egyptian ballroom where the game’s organizers carved out three-plus hours a day for NFL teams to get extensive access to players.

Partitions filled the ballroom throughout the week to create small meeting rooms. There were four different NFL teams in each room and the position groups rotated through them as the week rolled on.

“You are in each room for an hour then when the hour is up you go to the next one and it’s the same process,” Hoffman said. “It does get a bit repetitive since you are literally saying the same kind of story over and over again, but it’s a job interview and it’s beneficial since you get feedback about which teams like you more than others.”

Teams mostly stuck to a boilerplate template that involved asking for a general family history, details about each player’s recruitment — for Hoffman that included additional questions about transferring — and a series of football-centric questions. Hoffman said a couple of teams asked him to draw out a series of protections on a piece of paper as a test of sorts.

Hoffman expects future interview sessions will be even more thorough.

“It was interesting since some teams are open about you and where you are at with them, some are more reserved,” Hoffman said. “Certain teams told me that this will just be the beginning of the process. They said there are going to be Zoom meetings and meetings with position coaches in the future.”

Fuel

The NFL announced the invites for this year’s combine taking place in Indianapolis on Feb. 9. The league invited 324 prospects and Virginia Tech led all ACC schools with six participants, but Hoffman wasn’t among them.

The news didn’t come as a total shock since the initial round of invites went out in early January and underclassmen received theirs a few weeks later without Hoffman getting one.

Hoffman’s camp was hoping scouts that attended the Shrine Game might make a last minute push to get him an invite. The NFL seeks input from teams that attend exhibition games like the Shrine Bowl and their support can make a difference.

That didn’t happen for Hoffman, but that didn’t diminish what Hoffman accomplished in Las Vegas.

Ross had informal talks with teams while he was in Las Vegas leading up to the game and received positive feedback on Hoffman throughout the week. The East coaching staff was similarly impressed.

“He’s smart, he’s coachable and he’s got a little toughness to him, he’s going to be a good pro,” Dees said.

Dees said Hoffman’s readiness on the first day of practice stuck out.

The offensive coaching staff filled a binder with the East’s plays at a late night team meeting less than 36 hours before the first practice. By the next morning, Hoffman had the entire thing memorized and ready to go.

“He can make all the calls,” Dees said. “The first day we installed 35 plays and he’s telling people what to do right away, that comes with being a center and being a leader.”

Hoffman’s success helped him earn All-Practice team honors for the East squad (as voted on by the coaches) at the end of the week on the interior of the offensive line.

“How I looked at it coming in, this was my Super Bowl week,” Hoffman said, in a phone interview a couple days after the game. “I had to play well and interview, so people knew what I was about. I got reassurance with the award, but even if I didn’t win that I felt I did well. It was a huge push forward for me.”

It was fitting that Hoffman’s night after the game ended with his father Brian rolling a heater at the craps table inside of New York-New York. Brock Hoffman started out the week reluctant to part with even a dollar the slot machines.

The hard work he put in throughout the week made him feel like he was playing with house money.

“Obviously, my work and my play that week didn’t go unnoticed,” Hoffman said. “I definitely boosted my stock a lot and that was huge.”

Next: The Roanoke Times travels to Atlanta to get an up close look at Hoffman’s training daily regimen.

