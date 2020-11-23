‘They’ve sacrificed plenty’: Virginia Tech not putting restrictions on players for Thanksgiving

According to the New York Times COVID data-tracker, cases in Virginia over the last 14 days have gone up 62% and hospitalizations in the state have gone up 39% during that time.

The numbers in surrounding states are skyrocketing as well with North Carolina reporting a 47% increase in cases the last 14 days (31% increase in hospitalizations) and Maryland seeing a 107% increase in cases (93% increase in hospitalizations).

Fuente understands that cases are on the rise, but he’s convinced he’s doing right by his players given what he described as the “daily mental and emotional grind” they have dealt with for the last six months.

“I’m not going to lock them up,” Fuente said. “I mean, we all understand what we’re dealing with. I mean, these kids have already sacrificed a tremendous amount. I’m not sure anybody knows unless you’re on the inside what these kids have been through, so I’m going to encourage them to understand the importance of how they act and what they do and what they’re around and I’m not going to force them to stay here or to go.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.