‘They’ve sacrificed plenty’: Virginia Tech not putting restrictions on players for Thanksgiving

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is giving his players time off this week to recharge.
The Hokies have an off week after playing nine games in nine consecutive weeks — matching the longest such stretch during Justin Fuente’s tenure — and the program isn’t playing the week of Thanksgiving for the first time since 2001.
“It’s been a long process here from the middle of July when we started really practicing all the way to now just playing games every single week, finally getting ready to take a little breath here,” Fuente said. “It’s been as long a stretch as I can ever remember and obviously it’s been a revolving door of personnel, coaches and players, and all that sort of stuff.”
Fuente laid out the team’s schedule on Monday during his weekly press conference. Tech will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday then won’t regroup until Saturday for some meetings. They will have a normal week of preparation for Clemson starting with a practice on Sunday.
The Hokies aren’t imposing any restrictions on players' holiday plans either.
“In my mind, they’ve sacrificed plenty,” Fuente said. “They deserve an opportunity if they’re within the region and they can do it safely to go home.”
Tech players have dealt with strict COVID-19 protocols since they returned to campus back in June and have been tested three times a week throughout the season.
The Hokies had to postpone a game against Virginia on Sept. 12 with a significant number of players sidelined from positive coronavirus tests or contact tracing. They had 23 players out for the opener against N.C. State as well as multiple coaches including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Tech played North Carolina in Week 3 with much of its secondary sidelined for the same reasons in a game Fuente has said probably shouldn’t have been played. The Hokies announced 15 players were unavailable for the game.
The number of players impacted by the coronavirus steadily declined after that.
“I think everybody knew there were going to be bumps in the road, and almost everybody’s had their bumps at different times, which makes it pretty difficult, but some guys went through all of this stuff in the summer and have had very little residual effect throughout the season,” Fuente said, last week.
According to the New York Times COVID data-tracker, cases in Virginia over the last 14 days have gone up 62% and hospitalizations in the state have gone up 39% during that time.
The numbers in surrounding states are skyrocketing as well with North Carolina reporting a 47% increase in cases the last 14 days (31% increase in hospitalizations) and Maryland seeing a 107% increase in cases (93% increase in hospitalizations).
Fuente understands that cases are on the rise, but he’s convinced he’s doing right by his players given what he described as the “daily mental and emotional grind” they have dealt with for the last six months.
“I’m not going to lock them up,” Fuente said. “I mean, we all understand what we’re dealing with. I mean, these kids have already sacrificed a tremendous amount. I’m not sure anybody knows unless you’re on the inside what these kids have been through, so I’m going to encourage them to understand the importance of how they act and what they do and what they’re around and I’m not going to force them to stay here or to go.”
