Thirty percent capacity? No student section? All options on the table for Lane Stadium this fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech campus administrators are working behind the scenes to determine how many fans will be allowed into Lane Stadium this fall.
Athletic director Whit Babcock shed some light on those discussions when he held a virtual press conference with reporters on Wednesday.
“It could be no fans, certainly that’s not optimal,” Babcock said. “Potentially up to 50 percent. I believe we talked a week or two ago with our campus teams, health officials, etc. we would probably land somewhere on 30-36 percent capacity.”
The COVID-19 pandemic will prevent the 65,632-seat stadium from being at capacity this season, but the university plans on waiting closer until the home-opener to make a final decision.
The Hokies are scheduled to have five conference home games (Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia) under the ACC’s new scheduling model for the 2020 season plus one home non-conference game (opponent to be determined). The conference hasn’t announced dates or times for any of the games.
Tech is also weighing what to do about the student section considering and the stadium’s close to 50 luxury suites. The student section in the north end zone seats around 5,000 fans.
“The suites we may do differently where that would be at your own risk and people could decide how many they wanted up there, etc., but we have to be careful with that language,” Babcock said. “...Obviously if you also have students on campus, but for some reason they’re not able to go to classrooms, it would be pretty tough to justify having a student section, right?”
In the first time speaking to reporters since April, Babcock said he can envision a scenario where Tech season-ticket holders that want to attend games won’t be impacted. The Hokies stopped selling individual game tickets at the end of May.
“If we play, we’d love to have you and we feel like with the season tickets we’ve sold, that may work out,” Babcock said.
Tech envisioned having a record year in season-ticket sales with seven home games originally scheduled for 2020 including the program’s first ever game against Penn State.
The economic downturn in the wake of the coronavirus has Tech down around 4,000 season ticket sales, which is a number Babcock said the athletic department is “really pleased with” given the circumstances.
“We actually did pretty well on the tickets,” Babcock said. “We were planning on a record year and really bouncing it back, and our ticket office and Hokie Club deserve a lot of credit.”
Tech averaged 58,293 fans last year (seven games) with the team selling out three of its final four games. The team’s average attendance was slightly down rom the 59,574 fans it drew in 2018 (seven games).
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.