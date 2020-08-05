Thirty percent capacity? No student section? All options on the table for Lane Stadium this fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech campus administrators are working behind the scenes to determine how many fans will be allowed into Lane Stadium this fall.

Athletic director Whit Babcock shed some light on those discussions when he held a virtual press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

“It could be no fans, certainly that’s not optimal,” Babcock said. “Potentially up to 50 percent. I believe we talked a week or two ago with our campus teams, health officials, etc. we would probably land somewhere on 30-36 percent capacity.”

The COVID-19 pandemic will prevent the 65,632-seat stadium from being at capacity this season, but the university plans on waiting closer until the home-opener to make a final decision.

The Hokies are scheduled to have five conference home games (Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia) under the ACC’s new scheduling model for the 2020 season plus one home non-conference game (opponent to be determined). The conference hasn’t announced dates or times for any of the games.

Tech is also weighing what to do about the student section considering and the stadium’s close to 50 luxury suites. The student section in the north end zone seats around 5,000 fans.