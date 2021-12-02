'This place was like a mecca for me': Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry's career comes full circle

Before they got there, Pry attended Lexington High School in Virginia — a little over an hour’s drive from Blacksburg — and dreamed of one day playing at Tech. The closest he got was participating in a summer camp for then head coach Frank Bearmer.

While a Hokies playing career never emerged, Pry did land on Beamer’s staff as a grad assistant in 1995 through sheer perseverance. He bombarded former assistant coaches Billy Hite and Bryan Stinespring with calls and letters until they would finally meet with him about an opening.

“It took three years to get that GA job,” Pry said. “Whenever I finally showed up at the doorstep, he (Hite) pulled his bottom desk drawer out and this in all seriousness. There was about 30 resumes from me and 30 letters and he just said, can I finally throw all this crap out?”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He quickly moved up the coaching ranks, but his fondness for Virginia Tech stayed with him.

“This place was like a mecca for me,” Pry said.