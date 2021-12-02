'This place was like a mecca for me': Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry's career comes full circle

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry cracked open a Red Bull and adjusted his checkered maroon and orange tie during a brief moment of respite Thursday as he sat he down in one the luxury suites at Lane Stadium.
Tech’s news conference to introduce Pry as the team’s new football coach Thursday was the culmination of a 36-hour whirlwind for the former Penn State defensive coordinator.
Pry flew into Montgomery Executive Airport on Wednesday with his wife, Amy, and three children and a packed schedule ahead. They sat down with Tech president Tim Sands and his wife, Laura Sands, toured the football facilities and had dinner as a family at Lane Stadium's new university club.
He got up early on Thursday to spend some time with the Corp of Cadets, then went straight to the Merryman Center where he met with the football team. That was just a sampling of his itinerary.
Pry took each stop in with a smile.
“You feel like you are preparing your whole life for this,” Pry said.
In some ways Pry was.
Pry spent his formative years idolizing his father, Jim, whom he described at Thursday’s press conference as a “journeyman” college football coach. Brent Pry’s first collegiate job was working with his father at East Stroudsburg, a Division II school in Pennsylvania.
Before they got there, Pry attended Lexington High School in Virginia — a little over an hour’s drive from Blacksburg — and dreamed of one day playing at Tech. The closest he got was participating in a summer camp for then head coach Frank Bearmer.
While a Hokies playing career never emerged, Pry did land on Beamer’s staff as a grad assistant in 1995 through sheer perseverance. He bombarded former assistant coaches Billy Hite and Bryan Stinespring with calls and letters until they would finally meet with him about an opening.
“It took three years to get that GA job,” Pry said. “Whenever I finally showed up at the doorstep, he (Hite) pulled his bottom desk drawer out and this in all seriousness. There was about 30 resumes from me and 30 letters and he just said, can I finally throw all this crap out?”
He quickly moved up the coaching ranks, but his fondness for Virginia Tech stayed with him.
“This place was like a mecca for me,” Pry said.
Pry spent the last 11 seasons working with coach James Franklin and the last six of those were as Franklin’s defensive coordinator. Pry fielded calls from other schools about head coaching vacancies in recent years, but never pursued anything until Tech athletic director Whit Babcock reached out.
Babcock, who detailed that search process Thursday, said that Pry was one of his three initial candidates.
According to Babcock, the list expanded to five candidates with multiple sitting head coaches and one other coordinator getting interviews. He didn’t name the other coaches he spoke with, but The Roanoke Times was told by a source close to the situation that one of those targets was Billy Napier, whom Florida hired as its head coach during Tech’s search.
Babcock sent out initial feelers through Pry’s agent Patrick Strong, who also represents Tech baseball coach John Szefc, before seeking permission from Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour and coach James Franklin to conduct a formal interview.
Pry was Babcock’s first interview during the process and it happened Nov. 22 with Penn State coming off a 28-0 victory over Rutgers. All of Pry’s interviews were conducted virtually and Babcock didn’t meet with his new head coach in person until he arrived in Blacksburg on Wednesday with his family.
“The bar was set from the get-go,” Babcock said.
Pry lacked the head coaching experience Babcock initially said would be a priority in the search — Babcock’s two previous football hires both had previous head coaching experience — but the coach’s long track record of success as a top assistant in the SEC and Big 10 helped alleviate any potential concerns.
Babcock described Pry as the ideal candidate.
“At the end of the day, he just really fit better,” Babcock said. “He genuinely wanted the job ... that defensive edge is our brand, and understanding it and appreciating this special place, this sense of place at Virginia Tech. He fit all of those ... when you can find your guy and look down the list and it hits everything you’re looking for, you know that’s a pretty good thing.”
Pry agreed to a six-year deal worth $27.5 million and a starting annual salary of $4 million and the athletic department pledged to increase the football team’s salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff.
As Pry was getting ready to be whisked away to his next obligation — an interview with the school’s in-house broadcasting team then a Zoom call with alumni — he never stopped smiling.
“An opportunity to come to Virginia Tech was a dream come true back then,” Pry said. “It’s a dream come true today.”