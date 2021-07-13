Three Hokies and two Cavaliers chosen on final day of draft

"My freshman year I added my cutter, which became one of my best pitches. Over the past couple years I really worked on my changeup and curveball."

St. Louis scout T.C. Calhoun, a George Wythe High School graduate who lives in Abingdon, said he clocked Gerard at 92-93 mph.

"We got a steal in the 12th round," Calhoun said. "This kid's like 5-10 … and pitches like he's about 6-5. … The fastball-changeup combo plays really well. He's got a little cutter, a little curveball that I think will play as well."

Simonelli was 5-2 with a 3.91 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 28 walks in 66 2/3 innings as a Tech senior this year. This was his second year at Tech. The Winchester native began his college career at Coastal Carolina, then spent a year at a junior college before joining the Hokies.

"I had a really good workout plan going for me [last year] in quarantine, so … I got bigger, stronger, worked on a couple pitches," he said. "It was kind of like a really long offseason, and I think that was one of the main things that helped me out this year during the season."

Kent hit .239 with 15 stolen bases, eight homers and 45 RBIs as a UVa junior.

Messinger was 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 21 walks in 57 innings as a UVa junior.