Three Hokies and two Cavaliers chosen on final day of draft

Three players from Virginia Tech and two from Virginia were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
Virginia Tech first baseman T.J. Rumfield was chosen by Philadelphia in the 12th round. He said he will likely turn pro and not return for a fourth year of college.
"It's a really exciting time for me and my family," Rumfield said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I'm really looking forward to what the future holds.
"I think I'm going to go ahead and play professional baseball. I feel the most ready I've ever felt with my body and where I'm at mentally."
Virginia Tech pitcher Chris Gerard was chosen by St. Louis later in the 12th round. He plans to turn pro and not return to Tech for his senior season.
Gerard said it was "an awesome feeling" to get drafted.
"With the year that I had this year, thought I might have to go back to school, but luckily I got the call," he said. "I'm planning on signing. I'm ready."
Hokies pitcher Anthony Simonelli was taken in the 16th round by Kansas City — the same team that had drafted Tech pitcher Shane Connolly in the 10th round Monday.
Simonelli plans to turn pro and not return to Tech for his extra year of eligibility.
"I've been working my whole life for this moment and I'm … thankful to get picked," he said. "It's time to sign with Kansas City and go move on with my career.
UVa shortstop Nic Kent was taken by Colorado in the 11th round, while UVa pitcher Zach Messinger was chosen by the New York Yankees in the 13th round.
A total of six Cavaliers and four Hokies were chosen in the three-day draft, which concluded Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.
Rumfield, a Texas Tech transfer, hit .315 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 37 RBIs for the Hokies as a third-year sophomore this season. It was his first season on Virginia Tech coach John Szefc's team.
"Coach Szefc giving me the opportunity I needed … to show my skill set, that was the biggest part to where I am today," Rumfield said.
Rumfield expects to play first, third or the outfield in the Philadelphia organization.
"I want to get in the system and move up the ranks as quick as I can," he said.
Gerard, a left-hander, was 2-2 with a 3.02 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41 2/3 innings as a Tech junior this year.
"The coaches definitely helped me a lot to get better [during his Tech career]," Gerard said. "I got a lot stronger in the weight room.
"My freshman year I added my cutter, which became one of my best pitches. Over the past couple years I really worked on my changeup and curveball."
St. Louis scout T.C. Calhoun, a George Wythe High School graduate who lives in Abingdon, said he clocked Gerard at 92-93 mph.
"We got a steal in the 12th round," Calhoun said. "This kid's like 5-10 … and pitches like he's about 6-5. … The fastball-changeup combo plays really well. He's got a little cutter, a little curveball that I think will play as well."
Simonelli was 5-2 with a 3.91 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 28 walks in 66 2/3 innings as a Tech senior this year. This was his second year at Tech. The Winchester native began his college career at Coastal Carolina, then spent a year at a junior college before joining the Hokies.
"I had a really good workout plan going for me [last year] in quarantine, so … I got bigger, stronger, worked on a couple pitches," he said. "It was kind of like a really long offseason, and I think that was one of the main things that helped me out this year during the season."
Kent hit .239 with 15 stolen bases, eight homers and 45 RBIs as a UVa junior.
Messinger was 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 21 walks in 57 innings as a UVa junior.
Virginia Tech signee Mason Albright, a pitcher from IMG Academy in Florida, was chosen by the Los Angeles Angels in the 12th round.
Liberty University second baseman and Crozet native Will Wagner was chosen in the 18th round by the same team that drafted his father, former Ferrum and major league star Billy Wagner, in the first round in 1993 — the Houston Astros.
Wagner hit .333 with seven homers and 52 RBIs as a Liberty senior this year, earning All-Atlantic Sun honors.
Old Dominion pitcher Aaron Holiday was taken by Oakland in the 13th round, while ODU pitcher Ryne Moore went to Milwaukee in the 18th round.
VCU pitcher Danny Watson went to the Yankees in the 15th round.
UVa catcher Logan Michaels tweeted after the draft Tuesday that he will be joining the Baltimore Orioles organization as an undrafted free agent. He hit .252 as a graduate student.