Three homers help Virginia Tech build 6-0 lead over Florida

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team's home-run barrage continued Friday.

No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech belted three homers in the first four innings and built a 6-0 lead over No. 14 overall seed Florida in Game 1 of their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series at Tech Softball Park.

But with Virginia Tech up 6-0 after four innings, the game was halted by rain at about 3:30 p.m. and was suspended 3 1/2 hours later.

The game will resume at the start of the fifth inning at 10 a.m. Saturday. ESPNU will air the conclusion of Game 1.

Virginia Tech (45-8) and Florida (46-16) will then play Game 2 as scheduled at noon Saturday. That game will air on ESPN.

Tech has belted nine homers in its last five games.

Emma Ritter belted two solo homers Friday, while Cameron Fagan smacked a three-run homer. It was Fagan's second three-run blast of the NCAA tournament; she also had a three-run homer in Game 1 of the regional finals against Kentucky last weekend.

Virginia Tech did not hit any homers in its two ACC tournament games two weeks ago, nor did it have a homer in the win over St. Francis in Tech's first game of its NCAA regional. But Tech smacked six homers in its final four NCAA regional games.

With their 6-0 lead Friday, the Hokies have now scored at least four runs in each of their six NCAA tournament games, after scoring a total of three runs in their two ACC tournament games combined.

Ritter homered over the left-field fence in the first inning to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Kelsey Bennett singled to left field and Kelsey Brown had a two-out infield hit. Fagan then belted a three-run homer over the center-field fence to extend the lead to 4-0.

Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower was pulled in favor of reliever Marissa Mesiemore after the second inning.

Virginia Tech added a run in the fifth. Darby Trull singled to left center with two outs and Bennett hit an RBI double to left center.

Ritter smacked another solo homer over the left-field fence in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0.

Virginia Tech had nine hits in the first four innings.

The Gators averaged 9.3 runs in their NCAA regional — tops among all 64 NCAA regional participants this year.

But Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard pitched four scoreless innings Friday. She allowed four hits and no walks while striking out three.

Florida entered the game having stolen 129 bases on the year but did not steal a base in the first four innings Friday.

The Hokies, who are hosting a Super Regional for the first time, are seeking to make the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2008 and for only the second time in their history.

Florida is seeking its 11th Women's College World Series berth, with its last one having come in 2019.

