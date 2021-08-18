 Skip to main content
Three Virginia Tech players out for the 2021 season with injuries
080521-roa-sp-vtmediaday

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente during Virginia Tech football media day in Blacksburg Wednesday.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Desmond Mamudi (knee), linebacker Will Johnson (shoulder) and walk-on receiver William Kakavitsas (knee) are out for the season, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Mamudi and Johnson, who were both three-star signees out of the 2021 signing class, recently each had surgery.

The injury to Mamudi leaves the Hokies with only four scholarship defensive tackles going into the fall. He was the team’s lone signee at defensive tackle in the last recruiting cycle. The next options on the line are likely walk-on tackles Maxx Philpott and Nigel Simmons as third-team defensive lineman.

Kakavitsas had put himself in position to earn some reps this fall at receiver. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of Providence High School is a third-year player. He redshirted in 2019 and played in nine games on special teams last fall.

He was well-liked by the offensive coaching staff and worked with the second-team offense during open practice periods early in camp.

Tech is hoping for improved depth at receiver this season and will most likely have to rely on true freshmen to do it. The names that have come up most often during camp are Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones.

