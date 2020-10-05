Three Virginia Tech players pick up ACC Player of the Week honors

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert, offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw and defensive lineman Emmanuel Belmar picked up ACC Player of the Week honors for their performance in a 38-31 win over Duke.

Herbert was named the ACC running back of the week and specialist of the week. He set a Tech record with 357 all-purpose yards and was the program’s first player in program history to rush for 100-plus yards and have 100-plus kick return yards in the same game.

He had 20 carries for 207 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Herbert’s 83-yard kick return set up a score with Tech trailing 14-10.

The Kansas transfer current is averaging a FBS-leading 156 rushing yards.

Darrisaw was the ACC offensive lineman of the week. The team’s starting left tackle started his 24th straight game on Saturday. The Hokies ran for 324 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 16 of the team’s 25 first downs came on the ground.

Tech’s offense has put up more than 300 rushing yards each of the first two games and is averaging 7 yards per carry during that stretch.

Belmar earned ACC defensive lineman of the week honors with a career-high three sacks. The defensive ends accounted for five of the team’s seven sacks against Duke. The Hokies' 13 sacks in two games is the most during a two-game stretch since 2009. Belmar has seven tackles (three solo) with a quarterback hurry this season.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

