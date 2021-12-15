Tight end Benji Gosnell has unique distinction among Virginia Tech 2022 signees

BLACKSBURG — Carroll County tight end Benji Gosnell will have the unique distinction of being the first verbal commitment of the Brent Pry era.
Gosnell, who signed on Wednesday, was on the verge of making a decision before the school parted ways with coach Justin Fuente. He was in limbo for a few weeks, but was optimistic the Hokies would still be interested in him since Penn State had recruited him while Pry was there.
Interim coach J.C. Price visited Gosnell in person to extend a scholarship offer for a second time, this one from Pry.
“I knew he had heard of him at Penn State,” Gosnell said, in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times on Tuesday. “I was pretty sure I was good. I was just waiting to hear that definitely."
The four-star recruit only had a brief conversation with Pry that night, but the former defensive coordinator’s reputation made Gosnell confident he was making the right decision.
"I know he's got the right ideas and I know what he's bringing to the table,” Gosnell said.
Gosnell has since sat down with his parents for an extended face-to-face visit with Pry that only bolstered that enthusiasm.
“He was a real personable guy, fun to talk to,” Gosnell said. “He cracked some good jokes. He's easy to talk to, I liked him a lot and so did my parents."
Gosnell is ranked No. 332 overall and No. 12 in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder had 17 scholarship offers including ones from North Carolina, Ohio State, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisville, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
He was a two-way player in high school with experience at linebacker, but Tech wants him on offense.
Tight end is a position of need for the Hokies with James Mitchell entering the NFL Draft and Drake DeIuliis’ status up in the air. DeIuliis participated in Senior Day, but hasn’t announced his plans for next season.
If he were to leave that would leave the Hokies with Nick Gallo and Jared Gibble as the only scholarship tight ends on the roster.
While fans are still waiting more about what Tech’s offense will look with Pry at the helm, Gosnell got some details during a visit to Blacksburg last weekend. He was reluctant to share much, but would say he liked what he heard about what the program’s offensive philosophy would be.
Gosnell’s main focus in the short term is rehabbing a torn ACL and MCL he suffered during a game in September.
“Doctors said it's about an average recovery of nine months,” Gosnell said. “I should be good by June, which is about eight months.”
Gosnell hopes enrolling early will help him get back to 100% sooner rather than later.
"It's the main thing I'm excited for,” Gosnell said. “I can't wait to get into what they are doing. A lot more consistent, a lot more resources. Everything they have, they will put everything they got making sure I'm back on the field next fall. I'm definitely looking forward to it."