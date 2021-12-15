Tight end Benji Gosnell has unique distinction among Virginia Tech 2022 signees

BLACKSBURG — Carroll County tight end Benji Gosnell will have the unique distinction of being the first verbal commitment of the Brent Pry era.

Gosnell, who signed on Wednesday, was on the verge of making a decision before the school parted ways with coach Justin Fuente. He was in limbo for a few weeks, but was optimistic the Hokies would still be interested in him since Penn State had recruited him while Pry was there.

Interim coach J.C. Price visited Gosnell in person to extend a scholarship offer for a second time, this one from Pry.

“I knew he had heard of him at Penn State,” Gosnell said, in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times on Tuesday. “I was pretty sure I was good. I was just waiting to hear that definitely."

The four-star recruit only had a brief conversation with Pry that night, but the former defensive coordinator’s reputation made Gosnell confident he was making the right decision.

"I know he's got the right ideas and I know what he's bringing to the table,” Gosnell said.

Gosnell has since sat down with his parents for an extended face-to-face visit with Pry that only bolstered that enthusiasm.