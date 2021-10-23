Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss

One of Tech's main issues this season has been an offense that came into Saturday's game ranked No. 120 in the country. The Hokies had their most productive performance of the season against Syracuse with 437 yards of offense, but they were still plagued by serious issues throwing the ball.

Fuente was asked after the game if the coaching staff was running out of time to show Babcock that noticeable improvement.

“I’m worried about giving these guys a chance to win,” Fuente said. “I’m not — we ain’t going down that road, OK? Everybody up and down that hallway is selling out to give these kids a chance to win, so I’m not worried about any of that. So we can’t be focused on things we can’t control. What we can control is our attitude and our effort. Our kids have been incredible with all of that. Our job now is to get them to do the exact same thing for next week.”

Fuente told reporters on Monday that he delivered a similar message to his players.