Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said he wanted to see “noticeable improvement” from the football program when he held a December news conference to discuss his reasons for retaining Justin Fuente.
Babcock evaluated the team from top to bottom coming off a disappointing 5-6 record and offered Fuente a full-fledged endorsement once it was completed.
“He’s our guy and he’s a Hokie and I believe he gives us the best chance to be successful,” Babcock said.
Fuente is in the midst of a previously signed contract extension that runs through 2024 and pays him $4.2 million annually.
Babcock didn’t want to speculate on how many wins Fuente would need to remove himself from the so-called “hot seat,” but said if there was a need for a change, “we’ll know it when we need to know it.”
There’s a growing chorus of fans who have already reached that point as a “Fire Fuente” chant broke out on Saturday when Syracuse scored the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds to go. The Orange erased a nine-point deficit in the final minutes and escaped with a 41-36 win.
It was Tech’s third straight loss, and fourth in five games. Three of those have been one-possession games, including the loss to Notre Dame, a game the Hokies led by eight points in the final minutes.
One of Tech's main issues this season has been an offense that came into Saturday's game ranked No. 120 in the country. The Hokies had their most productive performance of the season against Syracuse with 437 yards of offense, but they were still plagued by serious issues throwing the ball.
Fuente was asked after the game if the coaching staff was running out of time to show Babcock that noticeable improvement.
“I’m worried about giving these guys a chance to win,” Fuente said. “I’m not — we ain’t going down that road, OK? Everybody up and down that hallway is selling out to give these kids a chance to win, so I’m not worried about any of that. So we can’t be focused on things we can’t control. What we can control is our attitude and our effort. Our kids have been incredible with all of that. Our job now is to get them to do the exact same thing for next week.”
Fuente told reporters on Monday that he delivered a similar message to his players.
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
“It should not alter anything with them,” Fuente said. “That’s my job, to try my best to shelter them from any of it and take that. And I firmly believe this, and this is easier said than done, but I really do believe this, that every day we wake up, we have complete control of our attitude and our effort. And other circumstances or other people’s feelings or other people’s comments should never affect our attitude or our effort. And I want that point made crystal clear to our players.”
Fuente’s overall record at Tech is now 41-30 (26-19 in the ACC) with four bowl appearances. Tech is 15-14 in the ACC and 15-17 against Power Five opponents since 2018. The Hokies have also suffered a series of disappointing losses to in-state opponents during that stretch (Old Dominion and Liberty) that included the end of their 15-game win streak over the University of Virginia.