BLACKSBURG — Lisa Pikalek began etching her name into the Virginia Tech volleyball record book as a freshman in 1989 and continued rewriting many records throughout the next two seasons.

She began dating Ben Karlisch during their time on campus, and the two actually spent the summer working together as freshman orientation counselors prior to her senior season.

He knew she played volleyball. The problem was, he hadn’t attended one of her home matches at Cassell Coliseum, and eventually remedied that situation during the 1992 campaign.

What did he think?

“He came up to me afterward and he goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re an athlete.’ And I was like, ‘You’ve known that all summer,’” Pikalek, now Karlisch, said Tuesday afternoon.

She explained that she felt her husband didn’t appreciate all of the work that took place behind the scenes to compete at the college level. Those sentiments were shared not only by trailblazers such as Karlisch, Lynne Jones Krulich and Anne Jones Thompson, but also by current women’s basketball players Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore during a roundtable discussion titled “50 years of Title IX history at Virginia Tech.”

The roundtable event, held in the Cube at the Moss Arts Center, was the culmination of a course taught by Megan Duncan, an assistant professor in the School of Communication, about gender, sports media and the history of Title IX’s impact on athletics.

Two of Duncan’s students served as moderators for the panel discussing the past, present and future of Title IX in college athletics.

Title IX is the commonly used name for the federal civil rights law that was enacted by President Richard Nixon as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in activities sponsored by schools that receive funding from the federal government.

That meant schools were required to treat women athletes the same as their male counterparts.

“From that we learned to go for what we wanted,” said Jones Thompson, who was one of the first women to receive an athletic scholarship at Virginia Tech. She and her sister, Jones Krulich, both played on the women’s tennis team from 1977 through 1981.

Teel: Title IX opportunity set Hokies' tennis pioneers on path to lifelong sports adventures Anne Jones and Lynne Krulich completed the 1992 Ironman triathlon in Hawaii and ran the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996.

The first three women’s sports at Virginia Tech were tennis, basketball and track and field, and the university now offers 10 varsity women’s sports.

“I’ve always been an advocate of fighting for the cause, for opportunities for females,” women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks said. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’ll scream it from the mountaintop for them to understand what’s important, to understand equity, equality across the board.”

Brooks’ team recently advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Kitley and Amoore spoke Tuesday about how the run helped begin to change the stereotypes about female athletes that haven’t dissipated since Karlisch was a student on campus 30 years earlier.

“I feel like a lot of times we're not seen as strong as men, I guess,” Kitley said, “and there’s also that idea that strength and femininity can’t coexist, when in reality we can be feminine, beautiful, strong women and be great at our sport.”

Another portion of Tuesday’s roundtable focused on how the media covers women’s sports. There weren’t many opportunities for the Jones twins back in the late 1970s to get on television, and most of their coverage came through local newspapers.

Jones Thompson said most people typically approach her for photos of those first women’s tennis teams, simply because there was no coverage of the program in its infancy.

More women’s sports are now available to the public through streaming services, such as ESPN+, and on linear networks for big regular-season or postseason games.

The women’s basketball team’s Final Four matchup against LSU garnered 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals ratings. It marked ESPN platforms’ most-viewed early semifinal on record, and viewership peaked at 5 million during LSU's victory.

“We have to invest in women’s sports in order for it to grow,” Brooks said. “It’s not just going to grow because we want it to. You have to invest it in. … You have to build it. I’ve seen the investment and what it can do.”

Kitley and Amoore conceded that the media exposure was significantly better than previous seasons because of the deep postseason run. It created engagement not only with reporters, but also with fans and their families.

“I think we all just have good stories,” said Lily Espino, a co-founder of the women’s ice hockey team. The team was founded in 2020. “If you invest the time and you really just create that visibility, we all have really good personal stories to share. … If you just create that investment, we’re more than willing to do it.”

Karlisch said she lamented not supporting the other sports on campus while she was a student. A factor in that lack of support was, according to her, “no encouragement of cohesion across women’s sports,” something which has changed dramatically in recent seasons.

Kitley and Amoore left the Moss Arts Center and attended the softball team’s top-15 matchup against Tennessee at Tech Softball Park, and the two have made it a point to attend as many games as possible across campus.

“We just want to make any situation better for the programs around us, especially for the women around us because we know what it takes, how hard it is to perform at this level,” Kitley said. “Anything that we can do to make it better, we want to be able to do, and I really hope other people engage in that behavior as well.”