Tonight's Virginia Tech game upgraded to ESPN2

NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's game against No. 25 Xavier tonight was switched today from ESPNU to ESPN2.

The Hokies and Xavier will square off at 7 p.m. in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Iona-Belmont semifinal in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida has been demoted from ESPN2 to ESPNU.

Iona upset No. 10 Alabama on Thursday. Iona playing at 7 p.m. instead of Alabama was likely the main reason the Tech game was promoted to ESPN2 and the 7 p.m. semifinal in Florida was demoted to ESPNU.

The fact that No. 25 Xavier lost to Iowa State on Wednesday and was relegated to the 7 p.m. third-place game in Brooklyn might have been a factor as well.

