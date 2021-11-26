 Skip to main content
Tonight's Virginia Tech game upgraded to ESPN2
Tonight's Virginia Tech game upgraded to ESPN2

NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's game against No. 25 Xavier tonight was switched today from ESPNU to ESPN2.

The Hokies and Xavier will square off at 7 p.m. in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Iona-Belmont semifinal in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida has been demoted from ESPN2 to ESPNU.

Iona upset No. 10 Alabama on Thursday. Iona playing at 7 p.m. instead of Alabama was likely the main reason the Tech game was promoted to ESPN2 and the 7 p.m. semifinal in Florida was demoted to ESPNU.

The fact that No. 25 Xavier lost to Iowa State on Wednesday and was relegated to the 7 p.m. third-place game in Brooklyn might have been a factor as well.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

