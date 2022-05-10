Top seed Virginia Tech 'very excited' for ACC softball tournament

BLACKSBURG — It has been 14 years since Virginia Tech last won the ACC softball tournament.

That dry spell could end this week.

The second-ranked Hokies are the top seed in the ACC tournament, which will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Pittsburgh. The Hokies will not play until Thursday's quarterfinals.

"We're very excited to get to postseason because that's why you play. So we're really, really excited," designated player Meredith Slaw said after practice Monday.

As the ACC regular-season champ, the Hokies (40-6, 21-2) will be the team everyone is gunning for this week.

But ace Keely Rochard said the Hokies can handle the pressure.

"People have been gunning for us all year long, so I don't think anything changes going into the tournament," said Rochard, who is 22-2 this year.

The Hokies are on a nine-game winning streak. They rank third in the ACC in batting (.323) and fourth in both earned run average (1.92) and fielding percentage (.973).

"It's a pretty special team," pitcher Emma Lemley said. "We all trust each other a lot. We all get along really well. So I think especially in the postseason, we're here to play for each other and just know that we have each other's backs."

"Our team chemistry is awesome," left fielder Emma Ritter said. "This year it's been really cool to see how everybody's really accepted their roles and just thrived."

The Hokies have been idle since beating Liberty on May 3. Rochard isn't worried about the layoff, though.

"Our practices are always harder than our games," said Rochard, who ranks fifth nationally with 283 strikeouts. "We fail a lot in practice. That makes us better. … It's good competition in practice when we compete against each other."

Coach Pete D'Amour said the Hokies have gotten even better in practice since the Liberty game.

"Our pitching needs to be more consistent, and I think we are right now," he said. "Some of our hitters needed consistency as well. If you looked at our offense this year, … sometimes people are hot and sometimes people are cold. But I think the people that are cold are getting back into shape."

Unlike the double-elimination NCAA regionals that will be held next week, the format of the ACC tournament is single elimination.

Tech will play the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between eighth-seeded Louisville (27-24, 10-14) and ninth-seeded Syracuse (24-20, 7-15) in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia Tech swept its series with both Louisville and Syracuse this year, with the Louisville series being the more competitive one. Tech beat the Cardinals 4-3, 3-0 and 7-4 last month.

If the Hokies win Thursday, they will face fourth-seeded and 19th-ranked Notre Dame (39-9, 16-5) or fifth-seeded and 15th-ranked Clemson (37-14, 14-10) in Friday's semifinals. The Hokies swept their series with Clemson but did not play Notre Dame this year.

If Tech wins Friday, it might face second-seeded and ninth-ranked Duke (40-7, 19-3) or third-seeded and third-ranked Florida State (49-5, 19-5) in Saturday's title game. Tech went 2-1 against FSU this year but did not play Duke.

So if Tech winds up playing Notre Dame in the semifinals and Duke in the final, Tech will be facing teams Friday and Saturday that it has yet to play this year.

"That could work to our advantage — they haven't seen our pitching yet," D'Amour said.

In Thursday's other quarterfinals, Duke will meet the winner of Wednesday's game between seventh-seeded Georgia Tech and 10th-seeded North Carolina State; and FSU will face sixth-seeded Virginia (27-23, 13-11). FSU swept UVa this year.

An automatic NCAA tournament bid will be at stake in Saturday's final, although Tech will no doubt get at an-large bid if it does not win the crown. The NCAA tournament selection show will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The Hokies are hoping to reach the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since Angela Tincher and company did so in 2008, which was also the last time Tech won the ACC tournament.

So the ACC tournament crown is not Tech's biggest postseason goal.

"It still means something, but it's not the end-all, be-all," Rochard said. "If we lose, we still go to regionals."

Virginia Tech, which is rated No. 2 in the NCAA's RPI rankings, is a safe bet to host an NCAA regional for the first time ever. And if the Hokies win their regional, they are a safe bet to host an NCAA super regional for the first time.

D'Amour wanted his team to have a resume worthy of hosting a regional, so Tech's nonconference schedule this year included six teams that are currently nationally ranked — Alabama, Northwestern, Tennessee, Kentucky, UCF and Missouri.

"[The schedule] got us into position to host a regional, which was one of the goals," D'Amour said.

"We've been into some hostile territory this year and we weren't fazed — you go to Alabama and you go to Clemson and you go to South Carolina and you go to Florida State. Our kids are battle-tested, and it should pay dividends."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.