Tough early schedule for Virginia Tech men's soccer team

BLACKSBURG — It won't take long to determine just how good the Virginia Tech men's soccer team is.
The Hokies, who are ranked No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches' preseason Top 25 poll, will face nationally ranked foes in three of their first four games.
"Our first four games, whew! We're going to have our feet in the fire quick," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said this week. "[But] I like the games. I think they're good for us.
"The team has always responded to playing difficult schedules, so I don't think this group will be any different."
The Hokies will open their season Thursday against Missouri-Kansas City in the JMU Invitational, followed by a challenging gauntlet.
Tech will take on No. 1 Marshall, the defending NCAA champ, on Sunday in the JMU Invitational.
"We're very fortunate to get to test ourselves against the national champions," said senior forward Jacob Labovitz, one of Tech's eight returning starters.
"I'm looking forward to that," senior defender Sivert Haugli said. "We've just got to treat the Kansas City game the same way."
Virginia Tech will face No. 13 Central Florida on Sept. 3 in a tournament at North Carolina State.
Three days later, Tech will face No. 10 Seton Hall — the team that beat the Hokies in the Sweet 16 of the NCAAs last season — in the N.C. State tournament.
"You don't play the schedule like we have and not run into tough times," Brizendine said. "If we stay together and continue to press on, which is what we've done for the last five years, we're going to be in fine shape because the talent is there. But if we fold, it'll be a long season."
The final stretch of Tech's 16-game regular-season schedule also features three ranked foes.
Virginia Tech will visit No. 7 Wake Forest on Oct. 16. After an Oct. 20 home game with Winthrop, the Hokies will host No. 4 North Carolina on Oct. 24. Tech will visit No. 3 Pittsburgh in its Oct. 29 regular-season finale.
The ACC coaches picked Pitt to win the six-team Coastal Division in their preseason poll, with UNC second and the Hokies third. The coaches also picked Pitt to win the overall league title. Both Pitt and North Carolina made the NCAA semifinals last spring.
This could be a physically taxing season.
While most leagues postponed their soccer seasons from last fall to last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC opted to play both last fall and last spring.
Now, just three months after playing in the NCAA tournament, the Hokies will open a new season. And they will be playing a full season this fall, not an abbreviated schedule like they did last fall.
"It's going to be quite difficult playing in as many games as we're about to play, and the difficulty of the games is tremendously hard," Brizendine said.
So Brizendine has been limiting players' minutes in the preseason practices and exhibitions.
Tech went 7-6-4 overall and 5-5-2 in ACC play in the 2020-21 school year.
The Hokies expect to land a sixth straight bid to the NCAAs.
"We have all the pieces we need," Labovitz said.
"We have some depth," Brizendine said. "We have some very talented players."
Haugli, a native of Norway, recently made the ACC's 12-man preseason watch list.
"He needs to be our rock," said Brizendine, who is entering his 13th season as Tech's coach.
Labovitz is back after scoring a team-high nine goals last season.
"He crushes the soccer ball," Brizendine said.
Nick Blacklock, who had four goals last season, has moved from midfielder to forward. Brizendine plans to use a three-forward lineup this year.
Tech has added forward Pol Monells, a USC Upstate graduate transfer from Spain. He scored seven goals last season, earning All-Big South honors.
But the Hokies no longer have All-ACC first-team forward/midfielder Kristo Strickler, who had four goals and two assists as a senior.
Strickler was chosen by Houston in the second round of the Major League Soccer draft in January, but he remained at Tech for the spring season. He is now playing in the United Soccer League.
"He's been a huge piece for this program the last four years," Haugli said. "But we're looking good offensively. We brought in some creative players."
In addition to Strickler, the other two starters not back from the spring lineup are defender Jakob Bluemler, who was unable to use his extra year of eligibility because of a knee injury, and midfielder Birkir Eythorsson, who returned to his native Iceland.
The Hokies already know what it is like to play without ACC midfielder of the year Daniel Pereira and goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld. Both left Tech after the fall 2020 semester, so the Hokies played their spring season without them. Pereira, a Northside High School graduate, was chosen by Austin with the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Soccer draft in January and now starts for Austin.
Goalkeeper Matt Zambetti, who started last spring, is back. But he is battling Connor Jordan-Hyde and freshman Ben Martino for the starting job.
New faces at midfielder include freshmen Carter Hensley, Danny Flores and Tyler Taber and Coastal Carolina transfer Conor Pugh.