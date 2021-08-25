Tough early schedule for Virginia Tech men's soccer team

"You don't play the schedule like we have and not run into tough times," Brizendine said. "If we stay together and continue to press on, which is what we've done for the last five years, we're going to be in fine shape because the talent is there. But if we fold, it'll be a long season."

The final stretch of Tech's 16-game regular-season schedule also features three ranked foes.

Virginia Tech will visit No. 7 Wake Forest on Oct. 16. After an Oct. 20 home game with Winthrop, the Hokies will host No. 4 North Carolina on Oct. 24. Tech will visit No. 3 Pittsburgh in its Oct. 29 regular-season finale.

The ACC coaches picked Pitt to win the six-team Coastal Division in their preseason poll, with UNC second and the Hokies third. The coaches also picked Pitt to win the overall league title. Both Pitt and North Carolina made the NCAA semifinals last spring.

This could be a physically taxing season.

While most leagues postponed their soccer seasons from last fall to last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC opted to play both last fall and last spring.