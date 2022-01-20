'Tough nut' Pedulla and bench mates help Virginia Tech beat N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sean Pedulla delivered under pressure Wednesday night.

A 14-point Virginia Tech second-half lead had dwindled to one point when Pedulla stepped to the free-throw line with 12.4 seconds left in the Hokies' game at North Carolina State.

But the freshman reserve point guard, who had re-entered the game with 35 seconds left, sank both his free throws to extend Tech's lead to 62-59.

"They felt a little stressful," Pedulla said after the game. "But I just kept thinking, ‘I've hit a thousand these in my life, probably more.’ So I was ready."

A little stressful? That was a pressure-packed moment.

"For sure. I was spinning the ball, breathing," Pedulla said. "But I just remembered to stay calm. I've been in that situation — maybe not on this scale."

Tech held on for the 62-59 win. State freshman Terquavion Smith missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds, with Tech's Keve Aluma snaring the rebound to seal the Hokies' second straight win.

"We did enough to win," Tech coach Mike Young said. "On the road, we'll take them any way we can get them.

"Two in a row. I feel great for our team."

Pedulla's free throws were "humongous," said Young.

"Had never been in that situation at this level in that environment," Young said. "He's a tough nut and he didn't blink.

"To get that thing to a three-point game was a big deal. Awfully proud of him."

Nine players scored for the Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC), including Pedulla and the three other backups who saw action.

Tech got 17 bench points — the most prolific outing by the Hokies' bench in any ACC game this season. The 17 points were almost as many points as the Tech bench had scored in the first five ACC games combined (21).

"Coach Young mentioned that [the] last game, that we need more production from our bench," Pedulla said.

Pedulla had seven points and one assist in 11 minutes Wednesday, while David N'Guessan had six points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 16 minutes. Darius Maddox had two points in 11 minutes. John Ojiako. who played three minutes, dunked at the end of the first half to give Tech a 35-21 halftime cushion.

"N'Guessan was really good," Young said. "Those [four] guys came on to the floor and all contributed to that win. That's certainly a step in a positive direction."

"The last two or three games, I hadn't really gotten an opportunity to score — and if I did, I missed an open shot," Pedulla said. "So going into this game, I was just thinking, 'If I get an open shot, don't think about it, don't overthink it, just shoot it.’"

Tech scored the first 15 points of the game and led the rest of the way.

Young was not thrilled with his team's play down the stretch, however.

A 3-pointer by Storm Murphy extended Tech's lead to 60-53 with 2:16 to go.

But the Hokies turned the ball over five times in the final 2:16. Nahiem Alleyne was called for traveling. Justyn Mutts made a bad pass to Alleyne that Casey Morsell intercepted for the steal, with the turnover assigned to Alleyne in the official statistics. Dereon Seabron stole the ball from Alleyne. Seabron also stole an inbounds pass from Alleyne. Tech's final turnover came on a shot-clock violation.

"We were so bad in the second half," Young said. "We looked young and dumb, … and we're anything but that. Nahiem had a terrible turnover — up seven and he travels with it down there. Justyn Mutts … had a bad turnover. And that comes back to me.

"That's bad coaching right there. We've got to do a better job. That's not sound basketball."

The turnovers enabled State to cut the lead to 60-59 with 20.3 seconds to go.

It was not the first time Tech had trouble closing out a win.

•In State's 68-63 win at Tech two weeks ago, the Hokies led 59-58 with 4:54 left. But State went on an 8-0 run to grab a 66-59 lead with 40 seconds to go.

•Last week, Tech led Virginia 52-48 with 3:14 left but never scored again in a 54-52 loss.

•In last weekend's 79-73 win over Notre Dame, Tech led 71-65 with 3:45 to go, but the Fighting Irish tied the game at 71 with 2:03 left.

"We've got to handle those situations better," Young said. "We've been in a number of pressure-packed games. We've got to respond better than we did in the second half [Wednesday]. But let's take nothing away from my guys."

"Hanging on, staying together as a team and coming out with a win is big for us," Aluma said of Wednesday's victory.

Trailing 38-24 with 18:43 left, State went on a 17-7 run to cut the lead to 45-41 with 13:13 to go.

State later went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 55-53 with 5:33 left.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts, who played basketball at Ferrum under Bill Pullen, reflected back upon his college days to explain State's comeback.

"We fought," Keatts said. "I played for … a coach, Bill Pullen, that always said that early leads never last.

"And we talked about [with the Wolfpack], 'Early leads never last. Just keep on battling and chipping away at it.’"

When the Wolfpack beat the Hokies two weeks ago, Tech had not played a game for 12 straight days because of COVID-19 woes on its team.

"Coming off of the COVID break, we were all a little bit out of shape, a little bit not in sync," Pedulla said.

State outrebounded Tech 36-26 in the first meeting, but the Hokies outrebounded the Wolfpack 37-26 in the rematch.

"Really, really, really impressive," Young said of his team's rebounding Wednesday.

Aluma had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Mutts had 13 points and nine rebounds.

"Both of those guys really crushed us on the glass," Keatts said.

State shot 41.1% from the field.

"We guarded the fire out of them," Young said.

