Toutville: No opting out of these bowl picks

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster spoke for many earlier this week when he expressed the following sentiment on Twitter:

I really don't understand college players across the country opting out of their teams bowl game. For 90% of you, if not higher, that's going to be the last game you'll ever play. Enjoy the experience because it's short. #finishwithyourbrother

Foster was speaking globally, but we don’t have to look beyond our own region to see the impact of opt-outs in bowl season. The Hokies will be without at least four starters for the Pinstripe Bowl later this month, as Tayvion Robinson, Tre Turner, Jordan Williams and Amare Barno all have announced they will not play as they pursue their pro aspirations.

There’s no bigger challenge for gamblers handicapping bowl season than this. When UNC quarterback and prized NFL prospect Sam Howell announced that he will be playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl this week, the Tar Heels jumped from a 5-point favorite over South Carolina to a 7-point choice.

Tech opened as a 3-point favorite over Maryland in the Pinstripe, but that’s now down to 1. So keep a close eye in who’s playing in these games and who isn’t. It’s crucial.