Toutville: No opting out of these bowl picks

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster spoke for many earlier this week when he expressed the following sentiment on Twitter:
I really don't understand college players across the country opting out of their teams bowl game. For 90% of you, if not higher, that's going to be the last game you'll ever play. Enjoy the experience because it's short. #finishwithyourbrother
Foster was speaking globally, but we don’t have to look beyond our own region to see the impact of opt-outs in bowl season. The Hokies will be without at least four starters for the Pinstripe Bowl later this month, as Tayvion Robinson, Tre Turner, Jordan Williams and Amare Barno all have announced they will not play as they pursue their pro aspirations.
There’s no bigger challenge for gamblers handicapping bowl season than this. When UNC quarterback and prized NFL prospect Sam Howell announced that he will be playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl this week, the Tar Heels jumped from a 5-point favorite over South Carolina to a 7-point choice.
Tech opened as a 3-point favorite over Maryland in the Pinstripe, but that’s now down to 1. So keep a close eye in who’s playing in these games and who isn’t. It’s crucial.
The good news? You knew Toutville wasn’t opting out of bowl season. To stay as up-to-date as possible, we’ll be picking the games weekly instead of all at once. There are 12 games scheduled over the next two weeks, so let’s hit the first half today and another six next week (Toutville line leans in bold):
BAHAMAS BOWL (Dec. 17)
Middle Tennessee (+10, O/U 52.5) vs. Toledo. Toutville has a love/hate relationship with the MAC. We love the midweek games during the regular season. But once those teams venture out and play in bowls, we generally despise them.
CURE BOWL (Dec. 17)
Northern Illinois (+10, O/U 63.5) vs. Coastal Carolina. Generally despise MAC teams in bowls, yes, but that doesn’t mean we’ll never take them! Hard to like the way the Chanticleers have been trending. They covered only once in their final six regular-season games.
BOCA RATON BOWL (Dec. 18)
Western Kentucky (+2.5, O/U 68) vs. Appalachian State. Both these teams have been double-digit favorites often this season. The Hilltoppers average 7.1 yards per play – the third-best figure in the country – and covered in five of their last six regular-season tilts.
NEW MEXICO BOWL (Dec. 18)
UTEP (+10.5, O/U 50) vs. Fresno State. This line has moved three points in UTEP’s direction, but not because of player opt-outs. More likely, the trepidation involves Fresno State having a new head coach and play-caller after Kalen DeBoer brought offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with him to his new gig as head coach at Washington.
INDEPENDENCE BOWL (Dec. 18)
UAB (+6.5, O/U 54.5) vs. BYU. The independent Cougars are moving to the Big 12 in 2023, but that wasn’t early enough for them to avoid this disappointing assignment. The Cougars went 6-1 against Power Five teams this season and are clearly the better side here, but will they be motivated? If not, UAB (8-3-1 ATS this season) will bite them.
LENDINGTREE BOWL (Dec. 18)
Eastern Michigan (+8.5, O/U 58.5) vs. Liberty. Pro Football Focus named Flames quarterback Malik Willis its most outstanding player and its highest-graded signal-caller at midseason. Fortunes have shifted since. Liberty closed with three straight losses and has covered the spread only once since Oct. 9. Still, we’ll side with the best player on the field. He is, after all, facing a MAC team.