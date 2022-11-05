Transfers Ashley Owusu, Taylor Soule hope Virginia Tech is path to WNBA

BLACKSBURG — The newest stars on the Virginia Tech women's basketball team hope their new school serves as a springboard to the WNBA.

Former Maryland guard Ashley Owusu and ex-Boston College power forward Taylor Soule will make their Tech debuts when the 13th-ranked Hokies open the season Monday.

Each was a standout at her former school. But the two opted to transfer to Tech in hopes that Hokies coach Kenny Brooks can boost their WNBA prospects.

"Coming to a new environment suited me best for my goals for a year from now," Soule said in a recent interview at Tech's basketball practice facility. "I definitely want to declare for the draft and play professional basketball. So I knew that … here, that was definitely something that I could accomplish."

Former Tech star Aisha Sheppard was a WNBA rookie this year. Brooks also helped a few players at his former school, James Madison, make the jump to the WNBA.

"Listening to him talk, I knew that he could definitely help me get to the next level," Owusu said in a recent interview. "I wanted to learn from him."

Owusu was named a third-team Associated Press All-American as a Maryland sophomore in the 2020-21 season. The Woodbridge native won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award that year as the top off-guard in the country. She averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds that season.

She averaged 14.3 points as a junior last season, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors.

Owusu entered the transfer portal after last season.

"[I wanted to] get a different style of play, … to be coached by a different coach," she said. "[I was] looking for a different environment."

Owusu picked the Hokies over North Carolina State.

"I knew who they had [on the team], so I was super excited to come in and play with them," she said. "I came here to play with some of the great players … in our conference."

ESPN has rated the 6-foot Owusu the No. 16 player in the nation — 11 spots behind Tech center Elizabeth Kitley.

"She is the real deal," ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli said of Owusu. "She is one of the best in the women's game at ball-screen action. … She can shoot it, she can pass it, she can get past her defender.

"She's always had a problem playing the game on balance — when you see her body type, she gets rolling and they draw charges on her. … But she's as good as anybody reading that two-man game. I can't wait to see what [Brooks] does with her and Kitley.

"Owusu, … she's coming off that ball screen, she's going downhill and she's already past you, looking to see where the help is coming from."

Owusu hopes to help the Hokies' attack in a variety of ways.

"Being able to get downhill, create shots for myself and my teammates," she said. "Be able to shoot when I need to shoot."

Georgia Amoore is back at point guard, but Amoore and Owusu will also change roles during games.

"It's going to be scary [for foes] because we both handle the ball but we can also both play off the ball," Amoore said. "Ashley's so creative in transition. I can sprint and fill the floor and I know it's either going to come to me or she's going to make a move and go to the basket."

"When you have two … primary ball-handlers on the floor, it's really hard to guard you," Brooks said. "It makes us faster on the fast break."

Owusu is on track to graduate in May, although she could opt to return next season for her extra year of eligibility.

Soule, a BC graduate transfer, has joined Tech for her extra year of eligibility. She has enrolled in a one-year master's program in instructional design and technology.

The three-time All-ACC second-team pick averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior last season.

But she knows Brooks can help her be even better.

"Each coach has their own pros and cons. I knew his pros were definitely individual player development, working on things I knew that I needed to improve upon," Soule said. "Where's my pivot foot going to go? Where's my positioning going to be? How am I releasing the basketball? Those are the little things that are going to translate to the next level.

"I've been … blessed with extreme athletic ability, but at the next level everybody's really athletic."

Soule and one of her best friends and former BC teammates, Clara Ford, entered the transfer portal after last season. Ford picked Tech in April.

After reaping offers from ACC and SEC schools, Soule opted for Tech in May.

"I played against Virginia Tech for four years and never got to win against them. But I think what that also means is that they do a pretty good job at developing their players," Soule said.

"I'm excited to be back playing in the ACC. I felt like I got the short end of the stick being second-team all-conference this [past] year, so … trying to win an ACC championship and be [All-ACC] first team."

Antonelli said Soule has "elite athleticism."

"She doesn't shoot the 3, so I'm automatically helping off of her … because I am not going to let Kitley beat me one-on-one," Antontelli said. "But [Soule will be] a great hard roller in their pick-and-roll game — can catch the alley-oop and finish.

"Kenny might not even have to run a play for Taylor to have success. Taylor can get offensive rebounds, run the floor in transition, play off Kitley double-teams and get something off her [defense]."

Brooks said that when Soule is on the fast break, "it looks like somebody shot her out of a cannon."

Amoore is also an admirer.

"In transition, … I can't throw the ball [right] to her because she's running that fast," Amoore said. "I have to throw it in front and she's going to just go and get it."

The 5-foot-11 Soule has 1,522 career points and 671 career rebounds.

"Some people might say I'm a little undersized [at power forward], but I do pride myself on my athletic ability," she said. "I'm not too intimidated by too many bigs in the league, unless it's Liz Kitley — but now she's my teammate."

Kitley expects Soule to help Tech on the offensive boards.

"She can jump out of the gym," Kitley said.

Antonelli considers Soule a high-level defender.

"I have a strong ego when it comes to the defensive end," Soule said.

She can also help Tech with her leadership.

"On the floor, I definitely try to be that loud, energetic [type]," she said.