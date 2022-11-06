Transfers ready for Virginia Tech men's basketball debuts

BLACKSBURG — Grant Basile, Mylyjael Poteat and John Camden are transfers who are looking to make their mark on the Virginia Tech men's basketball team — and make a jump up to the ACC.

They will make their Tech debuts Monday when the Hokies open the season against Delaware State.

Basile, who succeeds Keve Aluma as the starting center for the reigning ACC tournament champions, is a graduate transfer from Horizon League member Wright State.

"Getting the chance to play at the highest level now is something I'm really looking forward to," Basile said in a recent interview. "I had a fantastic four years [at Wright State], but I'm excited to play in one of the premier conferences in the country."

Poteat, who will be a backup center this season, is a junior who transferred from Conference USA member Rice.

"At this level, everybody's bigger, everybody's faster, everybody's stronger, everybody's more skilled," Poteat said. "[So I've been] working on my body — getting faster, getting stronger, better-conditioned shape — as well as working on my skills."

Camden, who will be a backup at both forward spots, is a redshirt freshman who transferred from American Athletic Conference member Memphis.

"I feel ready," Camden said. "I'm excited to make an impact however I can."

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Basile — whose last name is pronounced Ba-SIL-lee — averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds as a fourth-year junior last season. Basile, who redshirted as a freshman because of ankle surgery, is a two-time All-Horizon League second-team pick.

"His transition here offensively has been a very smooth one," Tech coach Mike Young said Thursday. "He's got to pick it up in a big way defensively and on the glass. He's got to prove some things to me, that he is ready to guard at this level."

Basile, 22, has scored more than 1,200 career points.

"I'm confident in my abilities," he said. "I've played a lot of basketball games."

He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Wright State. He is enrolled in a one-year Tech master's program, although he could return next season for his extra year of eligibility if he chooses.

When the Wisconsin native was in high school, he picked Wright State over South Dakota and Denver.

"I definitely have improved a lot [since then]," Basile said. "[Wright State] did a fantastic job helping me develop."

He had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Horizon League champ Wright State in a First Four win over Bryant in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, then had 21 points, five rebounds and three blocks in his team’s loss to Arizona.

Basile entered the transfer portal later in March.

"I wanted a chance to play in a bigger conference," he said.

He picked Tech over Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Iowa State.

Basile sank 39 3-pointers last season. With his outside shooting ability, he is looking forward to stretching defenses for the Hokies.

"[Tech] was a good fit … with my play style and kind of what they were looking for from that [center] spot," Basile said. "The way they utilize versatile bigs, … they like to move you around the court, kind of create mismatches. … That's something that plays to my advantage."

The 6-foot-9, 262-pound Poteat averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 13.8 minutes as a sophomore backup for Rice last season.

"I try to bring … defense, rebounding, trying to score around the rim," Poteat said. "I definitely try to bring physicality. I try to bring toughness."

Poteat likes having a unique first name, which is pronounced MY-ly-jahl. It is a combination of the first names of his father, Michael, and his brother, Myjel.

When Poteat was in high school, the North Carolina native picked Rice over Wofford and Penn. Young had been recruiting Poteat for Wofford before getting the Tech job in 2019.

"I definitely don't think I was ready to play at this level coming out of high school," Poteat said.

Poteat entered the transfer portal after helping Rice win 16 games last season.

"There were aspirations and dreams that I had," he said. "I thought I had a better chance of achieving those elsewhere."

Poteat picked Tech over Pittsburgh and UMass.

"He continues to impress," Young said. "I like the contrast from Basile to Poteat to [junior reserve center] Lynn Kidd."

The 6-8, 210-pound Camden is looking forward to helping Tech with his outside shooting.

"I've always been known as a shooter," he said. "I fit the system perfectly. I love being in this offense."

The Pennsylvania native played for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire as a high school senior. He was rated the No. 32 power forward in the nation in the high school class of 2021 by ESPN.

"Smart basketball player," Young said. "He, too, will have to prove to all of us that he can keep the ball in front of him and grab his fair share of rebounds."

Camden, whose father graduated from Virginia Tech, picked Memphis over Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Miami. He was not able to visit those schools because of the pandemic.

A foot injury he had in high school worsened at Memphis, causing him "an extreme amount of pain."

He tried to play in Memphis’ season opener last November but played only two minutes. He never played for the team again. He had surgery last winter to shave down a bone in his right foot.

"I feel 100% healthy right now," he said.

He entered the transfer portal in March.

"[Memphis] just wasn't the best fit for me overall," he said.

He picked Tech over LSU. This time, he was able to visit schools.

"Once I visited Virginia Tech, got to hang out with the team, see all the coaches, … it was an easy decision for me," he said. "You want to be somewhere where it's just a happy place."

There are seven scholarship newcomers on the team, including four freshmen.

One of those freshmen, guard Rodney Rice, won't play in Monday's opener. He needed what Young termed "minor" surgery after suffering an August ankle injury. Young said Thursday that Rice could return to action in 8-14 days.

"I do expect him back pretty quickly. He's making good progress," Young said. "He's got to … get up to speed with what we're doing."

Tech will also be without returning starter Justyn Mutts on Monday because of a one-game, NCAA-mandated suspension.

Monday's action at Cassell Coliseum will begin at 5 p.m. with the women's basketball team's opener against 2022 NCAA tournament participant Mount St. Mary's, followed by the men's game at 9 p.m. The men will be facing a Delaware State team that won just two games last season.