Travis Wells leaves a WDBJ job that was 'a ton of fun'

Travis Wells has been delivering sports news to area television viewers for the past 20 years.

No longer.

The Roanoke native appeared on WDBJ (Channel 7) for the final time Friday night. He has exited his post as the Roanoke TV station's sports director to take on a behind-the-scenes job at Virginia Tech.

The career change was not because he stopped enjoying his job, though.

"It was a ton of fun," he said Tuesday in an interview at the TV station.

But he was ready for "the chance to do something different."

The former Martinsville High School and Radford University basketball player first worked for WDBJ as a college intern in 1994. He returned to the CBS affiliate to become the weekend sports anchor in 2002 and was promoted to sports director in 2008.

"Most of my adult life has been recorded here on tape or digitally. … When you start thinking about that, it kind of hits home that hey, you have been here a long time," Wells, 50, said. "Hopefully I've done some good work and people have appreciated our efforts to cover local sports."

Wells served as the sports anchor on the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts.

"I'll miss the place, but I think I'll miss the people more, … the people here that you work with every day on three different newscasts," he said.

Wells will start work Monday as Virginia Tech's assistant athletic director for strategic communications. His chief job will be handling media relations for the football program, such as writing game notes, arranging interviews and moderating press conferences.

"The chance to stay in that sports realm was huge for me, and to have a chance to be around a team and to be around young people and have a chance to tell their stories and help them tell their stories," he said.

'True professional'

Because Wells' father, Troy, was a high school basketball coach, Wells lived in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Martinsville while growing up.

In the summer of 1994, Wells was a college intern in the WDBJ sports department. He got to learn from then-sports director Mike Stevens, then-sports reporter Steve Mason and the late weekend sports anchor Roy Stanley.

Wells graduated from Radford in 1995 with a degree in media studies. He spent two years as a WDBJ cameraman before becoming a sports reporter at WVIR-TV in Charlottesville. He later was the weekend sports anchor for WCYB-TV in Bristol.

Stanley died of cancer in April 2002 at the age of 51. Wells was hired by WDBJ the following month to succeed him as weekend sports anchor.

"When Roy Stanley passed away unexpectedly, to me the station was just in complete shock, sadness," Stevens said Saturday. "Roy's brother-in-law Neil Dudley, who was the chief photographer [at WDBJ], and myself, we fought hard to get Travis hired to replace Roy. … I needed someone who would honor the legacy and memory of Roy Stanley. And I knew with Travis, I had that."

When Stevens stepped down as sports director in 2008 to become the communications director for the city of Salem, Wells was promoted.

The Virginia sportscasters and sportswriters who belong to the National Sports Media Association have twice voted Wells as the state’s sportscaster of the year.

"He's about as natural as it gets on camera," WDBJ weekend sports anchor Anthony Romano said. "I've rarely ever seen him fazed. … He's just a true professional."

Wells said he is proud of "the commitment we made to local sports and trying to do it the right way."

"We tried to give people something that they couldn't get on their iPhone or on ‘SportsCenter.’ That's sort of the beauty of local sports," he said. "I hope people think we did a good job."

The job is different than it was when he started his career.

"It's tough to break news now because by the time you go on the air at 5 or 6 o'clock, it's been on Twitter for four or five hours sometimes," he said. "The way people consume news and sports news is obviously different, as TV viewership is going down and people are consuming news on their phones and smart devices."

He has enjoyed anchoring, but his favorite part of the job came when he left the TV station to cover games.

"I loved getting out in the community and kind of visiting with people and talking to them," he said.

As sports director, Wells mentored colleagues such as Romano; former WDBJ weekend sports anchor Chris Miles, who is now a studio host for NBA TV; former WDBJ weekend sports anchor Karen Loftus, who is now a sports anchor in Tampa, Florida; and current ESPN college football sideline reporter Lauren Sisler, who used to be an editor, camera operator and occasional sports reporter for WDBJ.

"It felt almost like we were equals because of how much that he was willing to sort of let me do alongside of him," Romano said. "He rarely just made decisions that he kind of imposed on me. It was always a team effort."

Wells will miss interviewing athletes and coaches. And he will miss being a part of the sports department's signature show, "Friday Football Extra."

But he won't miss the grind of trying to cover everything he would like to during the course of a week, especially after WDBJ was reduced to a two-person sports staff five years ago.

His fondest memories of his sportscasting career include covering the Virginia Tech football team in the BCS national championship game in January 2000 for his Bristol TV station and covering Virginia's win in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball championship game for WDBJ.

But he has also enjoyed lower-profile assignments, such as a feature he did this year on a Scott Robertson Memorial golfer from Ukraine.

The lowest point of Wells' WDBJ career happened on Aug. 26, 2015, when WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot to death on the air at Smith Mountain Lake by a former WDBJ employee.

Ward was a former WDBJ sports intern who had continued to aid the sports department by shooting games for "Friday Football Extra." Wells' father had taught Parker at Martinsville High School.

"That's something you never forget, such a terrible, tragic thing," Wells said. "How close I was to those two … that stuff never leaves you. You think about those two all the time."

'A special place'

Virginia Tech needed to replace Pete Moris, who stepped down as associate athletic director for strategic communications in June to become the university relations director at Northern Iowa.

"I wasn't looking around [for a new job]. That was just something that came up and intrigued me," Wells said.

Wells succeeds Moris as Tech's primary football media relations person, while associate athletic director for creative communications Brian Cox replaces Moris as the boss of the Tech athletic communications office.

"Not that I had grown stagnant or stopped growing [at WDBJ, but] I just felt like this was an opportunity to keep developing professionally and personally," Wells said.

Wells hopes to provide Tech football players with media coaching.

"Helping kids tell their stories is one of my [new] roles now, making them feel comfortable and confident talking about themselves or talking about their teammates," Wells said.

After applying for the Tech job, Wells sought advice on the career change from his friend Stevens, who had previously made the move from WDBJ to media relations.

"I just felt like it would be a really good fit for him," Stevens said. "Travis still has that passion to stay connected to sports.

"Virginia Tech, what they're getting is somebody who knows the media members … and is respected by them, and somebody that knows the players and knows all of the personnel and administrators at Virginia Tech. So the learning curve will be just in doing the job, but it certainly won't be in the most difficult part, which to me is building relationships. Those are already in place."

Wells sees going to work in media relations for Virginia Tech as "a logical transition."

"That's a place that I'm familiar with and had relationships over the years with people there," he said. "It's a special place with special people.

"Even though … I'm not a graduate of Tech, I still feel like I have a connection there."

Wells, whose son attends Lord Botetourt High School, will continue to live in Botetourt County.

WDBJ has not yet replaced Wells.

'A great run'

Wells concluded his WDBJ work Friday night. He served as sports anchor on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts and hosted the "Friday Football Extra" preview show at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

News anchor Melissa Gaona praised him on the 5 p.m. newscast Friday. News anchor Robin Reed narrated a retrospective of Wells' career during that newscast.

Stevens, Mason, Loftus and Sisler were among those who delivered taped messages to Wells on the 6 p.m. newscast, as did former Hokies football coach Frank Beamer, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and Wells' wife, children and parents, among others.

Wells' wife, children and parents joined Wells on the set at the end of the 6 p.m. newscast, as Reed, Gaona and Romano wished him well.

"A little misty in here," Wells said on the newscast before choking up. "It's been a special time."

Wells thanked his viewers at the end of "Friday Football Extra."

He said in the interview Tuesday that he is looking forward to "a new challenge" at Virginia Tech. But he will miss his former career.

"I've been doing this for 25-plus years," he said Tuesday. "It's been a great run. I've enjoyed every minute."