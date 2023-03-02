BLACKSBURG — It's safe to say the Traylor sisters have been making an impact on the court in the New River Valley this season.

Big sister Kayana starts for Virginia Tech, which is the eighth-ranked women's basketball team in the nation.

Little sister Ashlyn starts for the Radford University women's basketball team — and was named the Big South Conference freshman of the year earlier in the week.

With Ashlyn having joined Kayana in the New River Valley this school year, the sisters have enjoyed spending time together again.

"It's just nice knowing that somebody's right down the road," Kayana, 23, said this week in a joint interview alongside Ashlyn at Cassell Coliseum. "It's more of a comfort thing, … knowing that if you need somebody, there's someone local here."

"She also babysits my cat," Ashlyn, 19, said with a laugh.

Kayana is a fifth-year senior guard on the Hokies, who will play an ACC tournament quarterfinal Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is in her second season at Tech after transferring from Purdue.

Does Ashlyn ask her for basketball advice?

"Oh, she doesn't have to ask. I tell her if I see something [wrong]," Kayana said with a grin. "But usually it's positive. We leave the critique to my mom."

The Indiana natives keep up with each other's games.

"I have my phone out right after practice to look at the [Radford] box scores when I can't watch," Kayana said.

"I've actually come to quite a few of her games here," Ashlyn said. "Whenever she's away [for road games], I go over to her house, watch it on her TV. And if I can't, I'm checking the box scores, just like she does for me."

'In our blood'

Kayana is the oldest and Ashlyn the third-oldest among four basketball-playing sisters. Pa'Shence plays for a junior college, while Adelyn plays for her high school team.

"Me, my mom and my sisters are all super close," Kayana said. "We have a group chat; we're always texting in it about each other's games."

"It's kind of just like a family thing," Ashlyn said. "We all just bond over basketball."

Their mother, Danielle Traylor, said Kayana has always been the "mother hen" to Kayana's sisters.

It's no surprise the four girls became basketball players. Their parents met when they were both playing basketball for a junior college.

"It's the bloodline," Danielle Traylor said in a phone interview.

"We were born with a basketball in our hands," Ashlyn said. "It was kind of in our blood to play."

Danielle Traylor left the junior-college ranks to play NCAA Division I basketball for Louisiana State. She was already a mom to baby Kayana when she played for LSU.

The girls' parents never married and are no longer together. Kayana and Ashlyn said Danielle raised them as a single mother. Kayana said the girls sometimes talk on the phone with their father.

Kayana said all four sisters are somewhat similar on the court.

"We're all pretty physical — we like the contact, we like the downhill drive," Kayana said.

Kayana and Ashlyn are each averaging double figures in points. But they don't keep track of which of them has been scoring more.

"We don't really compete against each other," Ashlyn said. "We're just happy for each other's success."

Valuable transfer

Kayana was a three-year starter at Purdue. She made the All-Big Ten second team as a junior point guard in the 2020-21 season, when she averaged 15 points and 34.8 minutes for a Purdue squad that won just seven games. She was among a number of Purdue players who entered the transfer portal after that season.

She picked Virginia Tech for her next stop, even though Tech already had Georgia Amoore at point guard.

"I already proved I can score [at Purdue]. … [Transferring] gave me the opportunity to prove I can play with people that are just as good as me," Kayana said. "It wasn't fun for me to score as much as I was but still lose. I wanted to win championships. I wanted to go to the [NCAA] tournament."

Kayana mainly came off the bench for Tech last year, when she averaged 10.4 points and 27.2 minutes for a team that won 23 games and made the NCAAs.

She began this season coming off the bench before moving into the starting lineup when Ashley Owusu broke her pinkie in early December. Kayana has started ever since, keeping her starting job even after Owusu returned to action.

Kayana is averaging 11.1 points, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.2 minutes this season for the Hokies (24-4, 14-4), who are the third seed in the ACC tournament.

"I've adored coaching her," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said. "She's a smart kid. She's a very unselfish kid. … She's every bit as good as anybody on our team.

"Last year I remember we kept telling her to 'Swing [meaning pass] the ball, swing the ball.’ … She kept saying, 'Why are you guys telling me to keep swinging the ball?’ because at Purdue the ball stuck in her hands and she was able to just do what she needed to do. Coming here, we wanted to swing it because we've got a lot of good players. … A year later, she definitely understands how to get her points and when to get it."

The 5-foot-9 guard tallied 25 points in a January win at Virginia and scored 20 points in a victory at North Carolina last week.

"I have great teammates. Most of the time, my role isn't to score," she said. "But if somebody's having a down night, I try to take my opportunities as they come to me."

At Tech's pregame Senior Day ceremony last month, Ashlyn and Danielle walked onto the Cassell Coliseum court with Kayana.

Impact freshman

Radford was the only Division I school to offer Ashlyn a scholarship. The offer did not come until late in her senior year, after a scholarship became available.

"She was a little bit of a late bloomer," Radford coach Mike McGuire said.

Ashlyn was eager to accept his offer.

"With Radford being so close to Tech, it was kind of a no-brainer for me to come," Ashlyn said.

Kayana was thrilled when Ashlyn committed to Radford.

"Last year was my first year being away from home because obviously I went to Purdue, which is in Indiana, where we're from. So last year was kind of weird not having family around. They came to every single one of my games when I was at Purdue," Kayana said. "So I was definitely excited [when] she said she wanted to come down here.

"I kind of was in her ear, talking like, 'You should pick Radford.’"

Ashlyn plays guard for Radford (14-16 overall). On Thursday, she had a game-high 19 points and made the winning jumper at the buzzer to give the fourth-seeded Highlanders a 69-68 victory over fifth-seeded Presbyterian in a Big South quarterfinal in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She leads Radford in scoring (12.9 ppg), assists (3.2 apg) and steals (2.1 spg). She also averages 5.9 rebounds.

"As we got into preseason workouts, she really started to elevate her play," McGuire said. "So we knew pretty quickly that she had really exceeded any expectations we had for her and was going to be very impactful.

"She's had a phenomenal year."

Ashlyn was named the Big South freshman of the week seven times this season. She never needed to give Kayana the good news.

"She usually sees it before me and is like, 'You got it again!’" Ashlyn said.

On Tuesday, the 5-8 guard was the unanimous pick for Big South freshman of the year in voting by the league’s head coaches. She became the first Highlander to win the award in 18 years.

"She plays with a high level of aggression and physicality that you're not seeing as much from freshmen," McGuire said. "She's a very physical player offensively and defensively."

Special year

The sisters usually see each other once a week. Ashlyn will come over to the house Kayana shares with her roommates, or the two will go out to eat together.

"She'll buy my food sometimes," Ashlyn said.

They have grown closer this school year.

"I've learned more about her and she's learned more about me," Ashlyn said.

Ashlyn was disappointed that the Hokies were not on Radford's schedule this year.

"But I probably would've been a little bit embarrassed [by Radford losing]. So I think I got spared, " Ashlyn said with a laugh.

Ashlyn is a psychology major who wants to become a therapist. But she also wants to open her own dance studio one day.

"She's really, really good at dancing," Kayana said.

Kayana plans to graduate in May with a degree in criminology. She hopes to play professionally for a few years, then go to law school.

They are glad they have been able to spend this school year at nearby colleges.

"I was just happy that she could be here whenever I needed her," Ashlyn said.

"I wish she was here last year, too," Kayana said. "It's definitely made this last year special."