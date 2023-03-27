BLACKSBURG — Jaylin Lane opened red-zone one-on-one drills Saturday morning against Mansoor Delane. It was the transfer wide receiver versus freshman All-American cornerback.

Lane released at the sound of the whistle and put Delane on his backside. Lane’s offensive teammates swarmed him after he caught the easy touchdown pass, all while Delane was signaling for an offensive pass interference with no penalty flag on the Lane Stadium grass.

As far as first impressions go, that was about as good as it could get for the 5-foot-8 Lane.

“I love being in pressure situations like that,” he said after Saturday’s open practice. “It’s just a situation that either you’re going in and do what you’re supposed to do or you’re going to fold. I love being in situations like that, a lot of high-pressure moments.”

The former Middle Tennessee star is one of three transfers who were added during the offseason to bolster Virginia Tech’s wide receiver corps.

It was a strategic move by the coaching staff to bring in immediate help on the outside in Lane, Old Dominion transfer Ali Jennings and Norfolk State transfer Da’Quan Felton. Those three, with more than a combined 4,800 receiving yards in college, will help develop the young talent that was already on the roster.

“It’s just given us an opportunity to have some competition, to have some leadership,” wide receivers coach Fontel Mines said. “It’s not always myself being the guy that has to motivate and encourage and give direction. It’s those transfers, man. Those guys are all proven, they all have done it at a high level.”

The infusion of veteran talent was desperately needed for a receiving corps that lost its top deep threat from 2022 to the transfer portal (Kaleb Smith).

Jennings was already known to Hokies fans after he posted a 122-yard outing in the 2022 opener as Old Dominion eked out a 20-17 win in Norfolk.

The 6-foot-2 Jennings had 2,025 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons with ODU. He had 240 yards and two touchdowns in two campaigns at West Virginia.

Lane had 1,528 yards and 10 touchdowns over three seasons at MTSU, and the 6-foot-4, 204-pound Felton had 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns in his two seasons at Norfolk State.

“We’ve definitely helped ourselves there,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “The room looks better. The competition, the experience, it’s a combination of the guys that we recruited in — transfers and freshmen — but also the development of some guys in the room.”

The Hokies returned only four receivers who caught passes in the 2022 season — Da’Wain Lofton, Stephen Gosnell, Christian Mos and Tucker Holloway — and they brought in freshmen Marcell Baylor (Radford) and Ayden Greene as mid-year enrollees to compete with the returners and the transfers.

"Marcell Baylor and Ayden Green, those guys are stepping up," Mines said. "It’s a lot for them. When you get to this point in spring, their heads kind of start spinning, but they’re competing. They’re in the film room every day, so I’m loving what I’m getting from that group right now."

The receiving corps took a hit when Smith entered the transfer portal and committed to Notre Dame. He led the team with 37 receptions, 674 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, and he had five games with at least 50 receiving yards.

Lofton (75 yards at Duke) and tight end Nick Gallo (52 yards against Wofford) were the only other players to join Smith with more than 50 receiving yards in a game.

“It’s creating competition. It’s creating competition and it’s forcing those guys who may not be taking one reps to step their game up to the next level,” Mines said. “It’s pushing everybody. There’s no egos in our room, there’s no selfishness, which I love. They all hang out, they’re all cool, there’s no secret agendas. Those guys are working together and they’re building a really tight bond.”

Gosnell and Gallo both said the understanding of the offense has improved dramatically this spring from where the pass catchers were last season.

The 2022 campaign was the first under the new coaching staff, led on offense by coordinator Tyler Bowen, and there were few highlights on that side of the ball in a 3-8 campaign.

Defensive coaches like Shawn Quinn and Derek Jones have both commented this spring how much faster and more athletic the offense looks, particularly at wide receiver.

“I would say there’s a lot of guys that have come back that have a really good grasp of the offense,” Gallo said earlier in the spring. “We really don’t have to start from scratch. We can kind of come in here and hit the ground running and just work on coming together now.”

Mines brought back former Tech standout Isaiah Ford to spend the majority of last week with the receivers. Ford arrived Wednesday and spent four days with the group. He watched film with the receivers, worked with the group on the field and spent one-on-one time with each receiver.

Those talks ranged from having the right mindset when lining up opposite the cornerback — how to use hands and feet on releases — to how 2022 can’t repeat itself.

“He said right after [Saturday’s practice], when the receiver room’s going at VT, then VT’s going,” Gosnell said. “That’s definitely a big aspect.”