Turbulent times didn’t stop Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield from planting roots in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield didn’t have the time to fix his broken air conditioner unit last year.

Hollifield watched a series of YouTube how-to tutorials, but decided he didn’t have time with fall camp getting underway.

Such is the life of a homeowner.

Hollifield bought a three-bedroom, two-bath cottage in downtown Blacksburg in May 2021. He saved up the annual stipend Virginia Tech student-athletes receive to cover the down payment, and got his father, Dale Hollifield, to co-sign the loan.

“He’s a different kid man,” Dale said, with a laugh. “How many 21-year-olds do that? It just kind of tells you who he is.”

Dax spoke wistfully about not being able to tackle the air conditioning project himself. The house didn’t need a lot of work when he purchased it, but he’s changed all the light fixtures, switched out the outlets, painted and handled all the landscaping.

That yard is where he spends most of his days off. He gets through the yardwork during the day and invites teammates over to gather around his fire pit at night.

“Who wouldn’t like this?” Hollifield said, sitting at the dining room table his girlfriend Alli picked out. “I come home to this, it’s so relaxing and peaceful. It helps get my mind off things. It’s in the heart of Blacksburg. It’s exactly what I imagined it being.”

Dax was part of Tech’s 2018 signing class out of Shelby High School in North Carolina. The four-star linebacker picked the Hokies over scholarship offers Clemson and UNC. He’s been a fixture in the starting lineup since midway through his freshman year.

That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some turbulence along the way.

Hollifield’s mentor Bud Foster — the main reason he picked Virginia Tech — retired after the 2019 season and he’s now on his third different defensive coordinator and fourth different position coach.

He speaks freely about the challenges Tech players faced playing through the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with the end of Justin Fuente’s tenure the following year. Hollifield described playing the Duke game last season through a “fog” with Fuente’s departure looking increasingly likely.

“I almost had a mental breakdown before the game, I was so messed up,” Hollifield said. “We couldn’t win a game, I was like this is it. Once we lost to Syracuse I knew we were done. We all knew what was going on.”

Hollifield could have sought a fresh start during those various coaching changes by entering the transfer portal — 52 Tech players have entered the portal during his career — but he took a different tact.

“I love Blacksburg,” Hollifield said. “I feel like everybody knows that. It’s home. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

It was that passion for Virginia Tech and Blacksburg that helped him land the house against a long list of bidders.

“I didn’t work with a realtor, I was on Zillow all the time looking at places trying to figure it out.

“Then I saw this place pop up, and I was like this is perfect. I was looking for three bedrooms, in my price range and honestly I wanted it walking distance from the facility.”

Hollifield said he paid a “little over asking,” but what really may have set his offer apart is the handwritten letter he included with it explaining to the sellers his plans to take great care of the property.

“It was totally worth it,” Hollifield said.

Hollifield spoke to the media on Wednesday as he prepared for his final collegiate season-opener, a rematch against Old Dominion four-plus years in the making. He traveled to Norfolk as a true freshman in 2018 and played 12 snaps in the 49-35 loss.

“That’s when everything hit the fan was ODU my freshman year, we were riding high off of Florida State,” Hollifield said, referring to a season-opening victory over the ranked Seminoles that season. “We thought we were the stuff. I remember coach [Bud] Foster [saying], ‘They got 85 scholarship players too. You can’t take this lightly.’ And we didn’t want to listen. We were young guys and a lot of first-year starters, it showed.”

“Going back there is going to mean a lot to me. That was the first time I saw adversity. Now everything has come full circle with a chance to make it right.”