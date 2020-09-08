TV-radio notebook: Bill Roth returning to Lane Stadium to do Virginia-Virginia Tech game

Although the UVa-Tech clash will be Westwood One's national game of the week, it will be on Westwood One affiliates in only 49 states. The Westwood One broadcast will be blacked out on stations in the commonwealth in deference to the Tech and UVa radio networks. But it will be able to be streamed in Virginia on WestwoodOneSports.com and the TuneIn app.

This will be Roth's second football season with Westwood One.

Roth left the Tech booth to become the radio voice of UCLA, but he left the UCLA broadcasts after just one year.

The Syracuse University graduate returned to Tech in 2016 to mentor future sportscasters as a professor in the communications department in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.

Last fall, the sports media and analytics concentration (which Roth helped develop) was upgraded to a major.

Last month, the communications department was upgraded to the School of Communication.

"It's really exciting for the faculty, who have been working so hard for many, many years," Roth said.

Roth looks at himself as being more of a coach to the students than a professor.