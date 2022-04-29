Two more Virginia Tech football players enter the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Bryce Goodner and running back Jalen Hampton entered the transfer portal on Friday with the May 1 deadline looming.

The May 1 date is the last day fall and winter athletes can submit their names into the transfer portal to still receive immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.

Goodner was one of the players to change positions midway through spring camp. He switched sides from the interior of the offensive line to the defense. He announced he was transferring on social media and mentioned looking to move back to the offensive side of the ball.

“I am incredibly thankful for the teammates and coaches that I’ve had and been around at Virginia Tech,” Goodner tweeted. “I’ll forever remember the good times and lessons I’ve learned here.”

Goodner was a three-star signee in Tech’s 2021 signing class out of McMinn High School in Tennessee. He had 25-plus scholarship offers, but most of them were from teams at the FCS level.

Defensive tackle is one of the thinnest position groups on Tech’s roster. Goodner’s departure leaves the team with eight scholarship players at the position including three true freshman and a pair of players (Mario Kendricks and Desmund Mamudi) who sat out spring camp recovering from injuries.

Hampton didn’t publicly announce his decision to enter the transfer portal, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed his departure.

The three-star signee out of Georgetown Prep in Maryland never appeared in a game during his two years on the roster. The running back was one of four signees at the position in Tech’s 2020 signing class and three of them (Hampton, Marco Lee and Jordan Brunson) have all entered the transfer portal this month.

Hampton had two carries for 23 yards in the spring game, but didn’t seem to crack the two-deep at the position this spring amidst a crowded competition for playing time. Hampton’s departure leaves the Hokies with six scholarship running backs going into fall camp.

