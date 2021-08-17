Two Olympians headline new class of Virginia Tech hall of fame

Former Virginia Tech roommates and teammates Queen Harrison-Claye and Kristi Castlin, who both competed in the hurdles for the United States in the Olympics, headline this year's class of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.
Seven people have been chosen for this year's class, including former basketball standout Jamon Gordon; former football stars Xavier Adibi, Tyronne Drakeford and Macho Harris; and former diving standout Jackie Davoud Hendrick.
The class, which was announced Tuesday, will be inducted at a Nov. 12 dinner in Blacksburg. The inductees will be recognized at halftime of the Nov. 13 home game against Duke.
Here's a look at this year's class.
•Harrison-Claye was known as Queen Harrison when she became the only female Hokie to ever win three NCAA titles in her athletic career.
She made the Beijing Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles in 2008 as a 19-year-old rising Tech junior. She became the first female Tech athlete to ever compete in the Olympics.
She won three NCAA titles as a Tech senior in 2010, winning the 60-meter hurdles at the indoor track and field championships and becoming the first woman to sweep the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles at the outdoor championships.
She won nine ACC titles in her career. The six-time All-American won the Bowerman Award in 2010 as the nation's top college female track and field athlete.
Harrison-Claye, who competed in this year's U.S. Olympic Trials, lives in San Diego with her husband, Olympian Will Claye. She started the Elevate Youth Empowerment Foundation last year.
•Castlin was a seven-time All-American — the most individual All-America honors ever won by a Tech athlete. She was a three-time runner-up at the NCAA championships.
Castlin was named the 2007 ACC women’s outdoor track and field freshman of the year. She took gold at the 2007 USA junior championships and at the Pan American junior championships. She won three ACC hurdles titles in her career.
Castlin and Harrison helped Tech sweep the women’s team titles at the ACC indoor and outdoor championships in 2007 and 2008. Their team finished fifth at the 2010 NCAA outdoor meet.
Six years after concluding her Tech career, Castlin earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Castlin became the first current or former Tech female athlete to ever earn an Olympic medal.
Castlin, who competed in this year's U.S. Olympic Trials, now has her own construction and real estate firm in Atlanta.
•Gordon becomes the second member of the Hokies' 2007 NCAA men's basketball tournament team to make the Tech hall of fame, joining backcourt mate and 2017 inductee Zabian Dowdell.
Gordon was named the ACC defensive player of the year and an All-ACC third-team pick as a senior guard in 2007. Tech beat North Carolina and Duke that season en route to its first NCAA appearance since 1996. Tech beat Illinois in the first round of the 2007 NCAAs.
Gordon led the Hokies in assists in each of his four seasons and led Tech in steals in two of those seasons. He made the ACC all-defensive team three times. He still holds the Tech single-season steals mark (94). He had 1,280 points, 514 assists and 290 steals in his career.
He now lives in Florida with his daughter. He owns a real estate firm and a basketball training facility.
•Adibi earned All-America honors as a senior in 2007, becoming just the second Tech linebacker to ever accomplish that feat. He had 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions that year, when he helped Tech win the ACC title.
He made the All-ACC second team as a junior and earned first-team honors as a senior. He had 291 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his college career before being chosen by Houston in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
Adibi is now the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M-Commerce.
•Harris was an All-American cornerback as a Tech senior in 2008, when he had six interceptions, eight pass breakups and 46 tackles.
The two-time All-ACC honoree helped Tech win ACC titles in 2007 (when he was one of Adibi's teammates) and 2008. He still holds the Tech record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns (four). He ranks third in Tech history with 15 career interceptions.
Harris was chosen by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He now lives in Canada with his wife and two daughters. He is a quality control supervisor and technical trainer for a steel and pipe manufacturing firm.
•Drakeford made the All-Big East first team in 1992 and 1993. He led Tech in interceptions for three straight seasons and ranks second on the Tech career interceptions list with 16.
He was chosen by San Francisco in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He helped the 49ers win the Super Bowl in 1995.
Drakeford lives in South Carolina with his wife and three children. He is the athletic director and football coach at his alma mater, North Central High School.
•Davoud Hendrick was known as Jackie Davoud when she won five Atlantic 10 diving titles at Tech. She was named the A-10's most outstanding diver as a junior and senior.
She helped Tech win the A-10 championship as a senior in 1999.
She still holds the Tech record for 1-meter diving for 11 dives (439.05 points in 1998).