Two Olympians headline new class of Virginia Tech hall of fame

Gordon was named the ACC defensive player of the year and an All-ACC third-team pick as a senior guard in 2007. Tech beat North Carolina and Duke that season en route to its first NCAA appearance since 1996. Tech beat Illinois in the first round of the 2007 NCAAs.

Gordon led the Hokies in assists in each of his four seasons and led Tech in steals in two of those seasons. He made the ACC all-defensive team three times. He still holds the Tech single-season steals mark (94). He had 1,280 points, 514 assists and 290 steals in his career.

He now lives in Florida with his daughter. He owns a real estate firm and a basketball training facility.

•Adibi earned All-America honors as a senior in 2007, becoming just the second Tech linebacker to ever accomplish that feat. He had 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions that year, when he helped Tech win the ACC title.

He made the All-ACC second team as a junior and earned first-team honors as a senior. He had 291 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his college career before being chosen by Houston in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Adibi is now the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M-Commerce.