Two Virginia Tech defenders not on the roster for spring practice

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter and linebacker Reid Pulliam are not on the team's roster going into spring practice.

According to a team spokesperson, Hunter is out of eligibility and has no ground to appeal for an additional year despite suffering a season-ending injury after playing five games last year.

The NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hunter was suspended that season and wasn't able to take advantage of that.

Hunter, who had already burned his redshirt in 2018, was reinstated to the team in June last year after accepting a plea agreement on charges of felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.

The felony was amended to a misdemeanor when Hunter pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court on May 4. He was convicted of the two misdemeanors and sentenced to 24 months in jail, but the jail time was suspended to one day on each charge, and two years probation.

Hunter was the team's highest rated signee in 2017 out of the Indian River High School. He played in 32 games making three starts and had 32 tackles (20 solo) with a tackle for a loss.

Pulliam is not currently with the team either, but his status isn't as clear cut.

"He's working through some things," coach Brent Pry said. "We'll see how it shakes out."

Pry and a team spokesperson declined to comment on the issue keeping Pulliam on the issue away from the team.

Pulliam was a 2022 signee and the team announced him as one of 12 early enrollees in January. He was three-star prospect out of Life Christian Academy by the way of Texas. He was the No. 161 ranked linebacker in the class with power five offers from Arizona State, Duke, Houston, Indiana and Maryland.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.