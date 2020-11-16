Two Virginia Tech defenders opt out with three games left in 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Keshon Artis and defensive end Zion Debose have opted out of the 2020 season with three games left to play.
They were two of the 11 players listed as unavailable against Miami on Saturday.
“The conversation with them was like, classes are going to go all online at Thanksgiving and they would, I would imagine, just stay home,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, on Monday.
Artis has been a stand out special teams player this season for the Hokies and wore Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey against Louisville. The third-year sophomore had three tackles (two solo) in seven games this season.
The linebacker played in four games last season before deciding to redshirt with limited playing time available at his position behind Rayshard Ashby.
Debose has been in and out of the lineup this season. After playing in the season-opener against Boston College, he missed three of Tech’s next four games. He had six tackles (one solo) and a sack this season. The fourth-year junior missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a foot injury during fall camp.
A Virginia Tech spokesperson told The Roanoke Times that neither player is currently in the transfer portal. The two defenders will retain their current year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA's preseason ruling that gave all fall student-athletes an additional year.
The Hokies had three players — defensive back Caleb Farley, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt and defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham — opt out of the 2020 season before fall camp. Garbutt has since returned to the team after dealing with a family issue and made his season debut in a win over Louisville on Oct. 31.
Cunningham suffered an Achilles injury and decided to rehab at home.
Farley made headlines as the first collegiate player projected to go early in the 2021 NFL Draft to opt out. He made the decision after briefly returning to campus in July for voluntary workouts.
Fuente isn’t sure if other players will follow suit now that Tech has fallen out of contention in the ACC title picture and there’s uncertainty surrounding bowl season, but the issue isn’t unique to the Hokies.
“I don’t know, ya know,” Fuente said. “That’s part of what we’re dealing with this year and kind of the way things are. You see it across the country. We’ve been fantastic. Our guys have been incredible. I’m not going to … every coach I talk to at midfield talks about that. I’ve had one told me they had 14 before the season even started. So I mean it’s another added challenge, but our guys have been great. I’ve been really proud of them.”
