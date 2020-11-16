Two Virginia Tech defenders opt out with three games left in 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Keshon Artis and defensive end Zion Debose have opted out of the 2020 season with three games left to play.

They were two of the 11 players listed as unavailable against Miami on Saturday.

“The conversation with them was like, classes are going to go all online at Thanksgiving and they would, I would imagine, just stay home,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, on Monday.

Artis has been a stand out special teams player this season for the Hokies and wore Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey against Louisville. The third-year sophomore had three tackles (two solo) in seven games this season.

The linebacker played in four games last season before deciding to redshirt with limited playing time available at his position behind Rayshard Ashby.

Debose has been in and out of the lineup this season. After playing in the season-opener against Boston College, he missed three of Tech’s next four games. He had six tackles (one solo) and a sack this season. The fourth-year junior missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a foot injury during fall camp.