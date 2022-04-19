Two Virginia Tech football players enter the transfer portal coming out of spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Jordan Brunson and tight end Jared Gibble entered their names into the transfer portal on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Tech coach Brent Pry said throughout spring camp he expected plenty of attrition coming out of spring camp once the new staff got to completely evaluate the roster.

The Hokies also need to get to 85 before the rest of the 2022 signing class enrolls in the coming weeks, a situation Pry alluded to at his final press conference leading up to the spring game.

“I’ve been telling them from Day 1 that they can’t be afraid from hard conversations in this program,” Pry said. “And if they are, they’re probably not at the right place. We owe it to them to be forthright and to be genuine in our evaluation of where they’re at.”

The two transfers leave Tech with 87 projected scholarships for the fall, but that number doesn’t include Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne, a verbal commitment that hasn't been officially announced by the school.

Brunson signed with the Hokies as part of the 2020 signing class out of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. The three-star back was ranked No. 84 at the position, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He had 15 other scholarship offers, but only one of those was from a power five school (Boston College).

The 6-foot-0, 215-pounder didn’t appear in any games the last two years, and was one of three scholarship running backs to not get a carry in the spring game.

Pry made it clear from the outset of spring camp that the running back room was too big.

“We got to get this room right,” Pry said.

Brunson’s departure puts the Hokies at eight scholarship running backs down from a peak of 12 scholarship backs they had on the roster at one point during Justin Fuente’s tenure. Pry's ultimate goal is to get the number down to five within a season or two.

Gibble was part of Tech’s 2021 signing class out of Oak Grove High School in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder redshirted as a true freshman after enrolling early. He was a three-star recruit — the No. 88 ranked tight end — and was verbally committed to Charlotte before switching his pledge to the Hokies.

Tech lost James Mitchell to the NFL, but the tight end room got pretty crowded with the new staff signing three tight ends in the 2022 class, Drake DeIuliis coming back from a sixth year and Connor Blumrick moving to the position midway through spring camp.

Gibble is the first player from Tech’s 2021 signing class to enter the transfer portal. The Hokies signed 14 players out of high school in 2020 and only eight of them remain on the roster after Brunson entered the transfer portal.

