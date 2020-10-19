 Skip to main content
Two Virginia Tech players earn ACC Players of the Week honors after Boston College win
BC at VT

Jaelen Gill (86) of Boston College scores past Virginia Tech defenders Chamarri Conner (22) and Rayshard Ashby (23) in the second quarter of the Boston College — Virginia Tech NCAA college football game on Saturday.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner and offensive lineman Doug Nester earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in a 40-14 win over Boston College

Conner, who was ejected for targeting the previous week against North Carolina, had a career-high 11 tackles (five solo) with a pass breakup, quarterback hurry and forced fumble. The forced fumble came late in the third quarter with Boston College backed up at their own 10-yard line right after Conner himself made the stop on special teams. 

The junior leads the team with 29 tackles (18 solo) and has 1.5 tackles for a loss. 

Nester was named co-offensive lineman of the week alongside North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu. Nester started at right guard, and also played at right tackle, as the Hokies put up 350 rushing yards. It was the third time this season the team reached the 300-yard mark. 

Tech averaged 8.5 yards per rushing attempt and only allowed one sack. Nester was also named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

