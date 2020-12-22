Two Virginia Tech players earn first-team All-ACC honors for 2020 season, none from UVa

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Divine Deablo were named first-team All ACC on Tuesday.
The conference announced its 2020 All-ACC teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches and a panel of 49 members of the media.
Tech running back Khalil Herbert earned dual honors as the second-team’s all purpose player and third-team running back. Herbert led the league with 1,791 all-purpose yards and was the first Hokie to rush for 1,000 yards since 2015. He ranked second in the conference with 7.68 yards per carry (and sixth nationally).
Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt was also voted to the third team. Five Hokies — guard Lectius Smith, center Brock Hoffman, defensive end Amare Barno, kicker Brian Johnson and defensive back Chamarri Conner — earned honorable mentions (players receiving 20 or more votes).
Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden made All-ACC second team and fellow linebacker Nick Jackson was named to the third team defense. Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp, guard Chris Glaser and linebacker Zane Zandier were honorable mentions.
It was the first team since 2014 Virginia didn’t have any players make first-team All-ACC.
Tech’s first-team selections and Snowden are all headed to the NFL.
Darrisaw declared for the draft after the Hokies opted out of playing in a bowl game. He started 10 games at left tackle as a junior and recently earned All-America honors from Pro Football Focus. He was the analytics website’s top graded lineman in the ACC this season.
Deablo had 55 tackles, defended eight passes and forced a fumble this season. He missed a pair of games early in the season and switched positions from free safety to the boundary safety when he returned with Tech struggling in the secondary. He tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions.
Snowden’s season came to an abrupt end when he suffered an ankle injury in a Week 9 win over Abilene Christian. The three-year starter declared for the draft last week. He had 176 career tackles with 25 for a loss, 10 sacks and two interceptions.
Clemson led all ACC teams with six first-team selections led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the top overall vote getter (178). Clemson tied with Notre Dame with 12 selections overall to the first, second and third teams.
Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham, a Northside grad, made the third-team All-ACC defense. Basham had 28 tackles (20 solo) with five sacks and a forced fumble this season. The forced fumble came in a 23-16 win over Virginia Tech. He had his best game of the season in the win with a season-high nine tackles and a sack.