Two Virginia Tech players earn first-team All-ACC honors for 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Divine Deablo were named first-team All ACC on Tuesday.

The conference announced its 2020 All-ACC teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches and a panel of 49 members of the media.

Tech running back Khalil Herbert earned dual honors as the second-team’s all purpose player and third-team running back. Herber led the league with 1,791 all-purpose yards and was the first Hokie to rush for 1,000 yards since 2015. He ranked second in the conference with 7.68 yards per carry (and sixth nationally).

Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt was also voted to the third team. Five Hokies — guard Lectius Smith, center Brock Hoffman, defensive end Amare Barno, kicker Brian Johnson and defensive back Chamarri Conner — earned honorable mentions (players receiving 20 or more votes).

Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden made All-ACC second team and fellow linebacker was named to the third team defense. Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp, guard Chris Glaser and linebacker Zane Zandier were honorable mentions.

It was the first team since 2014 Virginia didn’t have any players make first-team All-ACC.

Tech’s first-team selections and Snowden are all headed to the NFL.