Tyler Nickel picks North Carolina

Tyler Nickel, a 6-foot-8 senior at East Rockingham High School in Elkton, announced Wednesday at his school that he has chosen to play college basketball at North Carolina, the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record reported.

Nickel had tweeted in July that his five finalists were UNC, Virginia Tech, Iowa, LSU and Butler.

He is rated the No. 86 high school senior in the nation by ESPN, as well as the No. 15 power forward in the nation and the No. 1 senior in the commonwealth.

He is ranked the No. 83 senior in the nation by 247sports.com’s composite ratings, as well as the No. 23 small forward in the nation and the No. 5 senior in the commonwealth.